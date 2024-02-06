All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 18, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 12-20-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda Public hearings Hearing to consider the proposed 2022 city of Jackson annual budget, which includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda

Public hearings

Hearing to consider the proposed 2022 city of Jackson annual budget, which includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of Dec. 6, 2021

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the city collector's report
  • Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Motion approving the 2022 city of Jackson solid waste, sewer, water, and electric utility service rate schedule.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the 2022 City of Jackson Annual Budget.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the 2022 City of Jackson Employee Compensation Plan.
  • Motion approving an increase in expenditure, in the amount of $79,600.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 19-04, to Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance extending a contractual agreement with the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET for one year, per existing contract terms, relative to the solicitation of business, industry, and commerce.
  • Motion approving the appointment of Mayor Dwain Hahs to serve as the City's representative on the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET Board of Directors, for a one-year term, beginning January, 2022.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, of Jackson, relative to providing services.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance terminating tax increment financing within Redevelopment Project Area 1 of the Interstate 55 Corridor Tax Increment Finance District, and dissolving the Redevelopment Project Area 1 Account of the Special Allocation Fund.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $138,626.32,to CE Contracting, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 2.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m., to consider a request for a Special Use Permit for a day care in an R-4 (General Residential) District, at 804 East Main Street, as submitted by Little Buttercups, LLC.
  • .Motion setting a public hearing for Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m., to consider the rezoning of 4.0 acres of property located at 2336 South Old Orchard Road, from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by KB413,LLC.
  • Resolution accepting the voluntary annexation application for 4.0 acres of property at 2336 South Old Orchard Road, and setting a public hearing for Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., as submitted by KB413, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing an Annexation Agreement with KB413, LLC, relative to the voluntary annexation of the property at 2336 South Old Orchard Road.
  • .Motion accepting the bid of Metro-Ag Waste Injection Systems, Inc., of Breese, Illinois, in the amount of 7.1 cents per gallon, relative to the 2022-2023 Biosolids Disposal Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Metro-Ag Waste Injection Systems, Inc., relative to the 2022-2023 Biosolids Disposal Program.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by Mayor
  • Reports by Council Members
  • Reports by City Attorney
  • Reports by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) December 8 Planning & Zoning Commission packet

2) December 13 Park Board packet

3) Water System Facility Plan Implementation and East Main Street Concrete Improvements Project -Phase 2, Project 2C -bid tabulation

4) Previously tabled items

5) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy