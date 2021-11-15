Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 11/15/21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion setting the annual City of Jackson Employee Appreciation and Christmas Luncheon for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Jackson Civic Center.

Motion accepting the certified election results for the Nov. 2 special election, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Election Authority Kara Clark Summers.

Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 19 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to declaration of candidacy.

Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 19 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to establishment of wards of the city.

Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 45 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to the regulation of methamphetamine precursor drugs.