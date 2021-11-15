All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 13, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 11/15/21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Motion setting the annual City of Jackson Employee Appreciation and Christmas Luncheon for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Jackson Civic Center...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion setting the annual City of Jackson Employee Appreciation and Christmas Luncheon for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Jackson Civic Center.
  • Motion accepting the certified election results for the Nov. 2 special election, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Election Authority Kara Clark Summers.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 19 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to declaration of candidacy.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 19 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to establishment of wards of the city.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 45 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to the regulation of methamphetamine precursor drugs.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to execute a general warranty deed to Jackson Industrial Development Company of Jackson for a 4-acre tract known as Lot No. 2 of Jackson Industrial Development Company Subdivision.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1 (Final Quantities), in the amount of $47,108.30, to Black Diamond LLC d/b/a Paving Pros LLC of Oak Ridge, relative to the 2021 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion accepting the proposals from Auxiant of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and Roundstone Management Ltd. of Lakewood, Ohio, relative to providing services under the 2022 Employee Medical Insurance Benefit Plan.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Auxiant, relative to providing services under the 2022 Employee Medical Insurance Benefit Plan.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Roundstone Management Ltd., relative to providing services under the 2022 Employee Medical Insurance Benefit Plan.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Handicapped Parking Designated Schedule" — Schedule XVII, by adding a designation in the parking lot at the end of Vera Wagner Drive in Litz Park.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Discussion items in study session

1) Annual report of the director of retail development for the City of Jackson and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce — Jen Berti

2) Nov. 10 Planning & Zoning Commission packet

3) Nov. 8 Park Board packet

4) Medical director/consultant for Jackson Fire Rescue — request for qualifications

5) Engineering services proposal (construction phase) for the Hubble Ford Low Water Crossing Replacement Project

6) Engineering services proposal for the Wedekind 73 Electric Transmission Pole Replacement Project

7) Utility pole attachment licensing agreement with E. Ritter Communications Holdings LLC

8) Net metering — annual report

9) WinterHigh Energy Prices and Supply Constraint Alert — Memo from the MPUA

10) Preliminary 2022 budget discussion relating to American Rescue Plan Act funds

11) Previously tabled items

12) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy