Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 11/15/21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-Agenda Citizen Input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Annual report of the director of retail development for the City of Jackson and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce — Jen Berti
2) Nov. 10 Planning & Zoning Commission packet
3) Nov. 8 Park Board packet
4) Medical director/consultant for Jackson Fire Rescue — request for qualifications
5) Engineering services proposal (construction phase) for the Hubble Ford Low Water Crossing Replacement Project
6) Engineering services proposal for the Wedekind 73 Electric Transmission Pole Replacement Project
7) Utility pole attachment licensing agreement with E. Ritter Communications Holdings LLC
8) Net metering — annual report
9) WinterHigh Energy Prices and Supply Constraint Alert — Memo from the MPUA
10) Preliminary 2022 budget discussion relating to American Rescue Plan Act funds
11) Previously tabled items
12) Additional items (unspecified)
