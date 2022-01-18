All sections
NewsJanuary 18, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 1/18/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Public hearings n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of 4.0 acres at 2336 South Old Orchard Road, as submitted by KB413 LLC...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. today

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of 4.0 acres at 2336 South Old Orchard Road, as submitted by KB413 LLC
  • Hearing to consider the rezoning of 4.0 acres at 2336 South Old Orchard Road, from R-1 (single-family residential) district to C-2 (general commercial) District, as submitted by KB413 LLC
  • Hearing to consider a special-use permit for a day care in an R-4 (general residential) district, at 804 E. Main St., as submitted by Little Buttercups LLC

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of Jan. 3

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the city collector's report
  • Motion approving the city collector's annual report
  • Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving the Semi-Annual Financial Statement, ending Dec. 31, 2021
  • Resolution accepting the voluntary annexation application for 2.65 acres at 720 S. Old Orchard Road, and setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. Feb. 22, as submitted by Independence Self Storage LLC
  • Bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a utility easement deed from SEMO Real Estate Company LLC.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. Feb. 22 to consider a special-use permit for an existing day care under new ownership in an R-4 (general residential) district, at 1327 E. Main St., as submitted by Tot Spot Academy and Preschool LLC
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to CE Contracting Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $7,090.00, relative to the North Union Avenue and North Industrial Park Sanitary Sewer Project
  • Motion accepting the bid of Putz Construction LLC of Millersville in the amount of $549,538.50, relative to the Hubble Ford Low Water Crossing Replacement Project
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Putz Construction LLC, relative to the Hubble Ford Low Water Crossing Replacement Project
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a day care in an R-4 (general residential) district, at 804 E. Main St., as submitted by Little Buttercups LLC

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Special event permit application for the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's February Annual — Janna Clifton

2) Memorandums of understanding for an electric line relocation in Bent Creek Spring Lake Addition

3) Annexation agreement at 720 S. Old Orchard Road

4) Jan. 12 Planning & Zoning Commission packet

5) Jan. 10 Park Board packet

6) Contract extension for the 2022-2023 Tree Trimming Program

7) Discussion of improvements to U.S. 61

8) Previously tabled items

9) Additional items (unspecified)

