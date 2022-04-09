Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9-4-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Aug. 15. PUBLIC HEARINGS n Motion rescheduling a public hearing for Monday, October 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a towing business in aC-2 (General Commercial) District at 1405 South Farmington Road, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC...