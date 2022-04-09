Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9-4-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
ADOPTION OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Discussion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds
2) UJRO Design Committee's signage proposal
3) Memorandum of understanding for Savers Farm Subdivision, Phases 8 & 9
4) Update on the Emergency Operations Plan
5) Update on the East Main Street Sidewalk Connection Project
6) Governor's Transportation Cost Share Program --grant opportunity
7) Adoption of 2021 International Residential Code (IRC) Appendix AQ: Tiny Houses
8) Previously tabled items (unspecified)
9) Additional items (unspecified)
