NewsSeptember 3, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9-4-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Aug. 15. PUBLIC HEARINGS n Motion rescheduling a public hearing for Monday, October 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a towing business in aC-2 (General Commercial) District at 1405 South Farmington Road, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

  • Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Aug. 15.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

  • Motion rescheduling a public hearing for Monday, October 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a towing business in aC-2 (General Commercial) District at 1405 South Farmington Road, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.
  • Motion rescheduling a public hearing for Monday, October 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for shipping containers as long term storage in a C-2 (General Commerical) District at 957 West Independence Street, as submitted by Brennon Todt

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion setting the annual City of Jackson Employee Appreciation and Christmas Luncheon for Friday, December 9, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Jackson Civic Center.
  • Resolution accepting a voluntary annexation petition for the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391 Timber Lane, and setting a public hearing for Monday, October 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., as submitted by JWRPM Properties, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed from Nabors Land Developers, LLC of Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, for a 1.01-acre tract of land located at 2000 North High Street.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Foster Their Voice, LLC, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to the construction of a private retaining wall in the public Sewer and Utility Easement at 661 West Independence Street.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion re-approving the Preliminary Plat of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by the City of Jackson.
  • Motion approvingChange Order No. 1, in the amount of $63,113.50, to Putz Construction, LLC, of Millersville, Missouri, relative to the Hubble Ford Low-Water Crossing Replacement Project.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1,in the amount of $15,968.09, toPersons & Son, Inc., of Poplar Bluff, Missouri,relative to the Klaus Park Force Main UpgradeProject, Phase 1.
  • Resolution supporting a Traffic Engineering Assistance Program application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Main Street Corridor Pedestrian Safety Study.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Eggimann's Funny Farm Estates, as submitted by Teddy D. & Cara E. Eggimann.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Lochmueller Group, Inc., of Evansville, Indiana, relative to providing services under a Master Agreement for Professional Engineering/Architectural Services

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Discussion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds

2) UJRO Design Committee's signage proposal

3) Memorandum of understanding for Savers Farm Subdivision, Phases 8 & 9

4) Update on the Emergency Operations Plan

5) Update on the East Main Street Sidewalk Connection Project

6) Governor's Transportation Cost Share Program --grant opportunity

7) Adoption of 2021 International Residential Code (IRC) Appendix AQ: Tiny Houses

8) Previously tabled items (unspecified)

9) Additional items (unspecified)

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

