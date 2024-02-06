All sections
September 24, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9/24/18

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 9/10/18 Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports Action items n Power and Light Committee n Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities) for $24,907.48 to Insituform Technologies USA LLC of Chesterfield, Missouri, for the 2018 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 9/10/18

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities) for $24,907.48 to Insituform Technologies USA LLC of Chesterfield, Missouri, for the 2018 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program
  • Consider an ordinance accepting the dedication of a corrected right of way deed for Harmony Lane from he Stone Family Trust dated Feb. 25, 2016, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1C -- Project 1
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer, at the Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest Event on Oct. 5 and 6, as submitted by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 for $69,271.50 to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the 2018 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program
  • Consider a resolution informing city voters Missouri Proposition D will be on the Nov. 6 statewide ballot
  • Consider an ordinance accepting the dedication of a temporary construction easement deed from Kelcy F. Sayler, relative to the Traffic Signal Project at East Main Street and Oak Hill Road
Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:20 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Update on the City Park Restroom Building Project

2) Update on the MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction

3) Wastewater Facility Plan Implementation Project -- request for qualifications

4) Discussion of previously tabled items

5) Additional items -- not specified

