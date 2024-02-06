Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9/24/18

City hall

101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities) for $24,907.48 to Insituform Technologies USA LLC of Chesterfield, Missouri, for the 2018 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program

Consider an ordinance accepting the dedication of a corrected right of way deed for Harmony Lane from he Stone Family Trust dated Feb. 25, 2016, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1C -- Project 1

Street Committee

Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer, at the Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest Event on Oct. 5 and 6, as submitted by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 for $69,271.50 to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the 2018 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program

Consider a resolution informing city voters Missouri Proposition D will be on the Nov. 6 statewide ballot