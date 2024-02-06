Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9/24/18

City hall
101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
1) Update on the City Park Restroom Building Project
2) Update on the MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction
3) Wastewater Facility Plan Implementation Project -- request for qualifications
4) Discussion of previously tabled items
5) Additional items -- not specified
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.