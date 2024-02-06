All sections
NewsSeptember 21, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9/21/20

Public hearing n Hearing to consider the proposed 2020 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and Band tax rates n Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of all of the property addressed as 2705 Hilltop Drive within the city limits, except the 0.2 acres already zoned C-2 (General Commercial) District, from R-2 (single-family residential) District to C-2 (general commercial) District, as submitted by Wicks Properties LLC.. ...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. today

City Hall

101 Court St.

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider the proposed 2020 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and Band tax rates
  • Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of all of the property addressed as 2705 Hilltop Drive within the city limits, except the 0.2 acres already zoned C-2 (General Commercial) District, from R-2 (single-family residential) District to C-2 (general commercial) District, as submitted by Wicks Properties LLC.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 9/9/20.

Financial affairs

  • City collector’s report (action)
  • City clerk’s and treasurer’s reports (action)

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the mayor’s appointment of Lacey Pulley to the Community Outreach board, to fill an unexpired term ending in May 2023.
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion approving change order No. 1, in the amount of $27,448.98, to Apex Paving Co., d/b/a ASA Asphalt, of Cape Girardeau, relative to the 2020 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Consider a motion approving change order No. 1, in the amount of $10,584, to Mike Light Cement Finishing of Perryville, Missouri, for additional work in Russell Heights Cemetery, relative to the 2020 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of Liley Family Enterprises Inc., d/b/a Liley Monument Works, of Marble Hill, Missouri, in the amount of $98,864, relative to the Columbaria Fabrication and Installation Project at Russell Heights Cemetery, Phase 2.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Liley Family Enterprises Inc., d/b/a Liley Monument Works, relative to the Columbaria Fabrication and Installation Project at Russell Heights Cemetery, Phase 2.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the “Parking Prohibited Schedule — Schedule IX,” by adding a designation on North Farmington Road.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to motorcycle protective headgear.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Annual report of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization — Steve Turner, executive director

2) Name designation of private driveway to Old Bethel Chapel — Beverly Nelson, chairwoman of FBCJ History Committee

3) Wanda Lee Way — name designation for new public roadway at Center Junction

4) West Mary Street Bridge Replacement Project — engineering services proposal with estimated timeline

5) Rezoning of tracts along East Jackson Boulevard and Hilltop Drive

6) Revision to Chapter 41 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to building sewer and connections

7) Discussion of previously tabled items

8) Additional items — not specified

