All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 7, 2017

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8/7/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen City hall 101 Court St. Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today n Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 7/17/17 n Financial affairs n Monthly bills Public hearings n Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a hobby greenhouse, as a home occupation, in an R-2 (single-family residential) district, at 1233 Cherokee St., as submitted by Kenneth Denton and Emily Schmitt...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of minutes
  • Minutes of regular meeting of 7/17/17
  • Financial affairs
  • Monthly bills

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a hobby greenhouse, as a home occupation, in an R-2 (single-family residential) district, at 1233 Cherokee St., as submitted by Kenneth Denton and Emily Schmitt
  • Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a motorcycle-repair business, as a home occupation, in an R-2 district, at 1418 Parkwood Circle, as submitted by John and Lauren Ryan
  • Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for an in-home day care, as a home occupation, in an R-2 district, at 409 N. Shawnee Blvd., as submitted by Brian and Angela Powell

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 3 (final quantities), to Nip Kelley Equipment Inc. of Cape Girardeau, in the amount of $635.82, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B Uptown Mains
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Ace Pipe Cleaning Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri, in the amount of $91,609.32, relative to the 2017 Sewer Lining Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Ace Pipe Cleaning Inc., relative to the 2017 Sewer Lining Program
  • Consider a resolution approving a project for Southeast Hospital, to be financed by the Industrial Development Authority of Cape Girardeau County
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion approving the Preliminary Plat of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by the city of Jackson
  • Consider a motion approving a Retailers of Malt Liquor (Beer) by Drink 5 percent License, for BSS Investments LLC, d/b/a The Ground-A-Bout, at 107 E. Adams St.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to off-site directional signage
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a hobby greenhouse, in an R-2 district, at 1233 Cherokee St., as submitted by Kenneth Denton and Emily Schmitt
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a motorcycle repair business, as a home occupation, in an R-2 district, at 1418 Parkwood Circle, as submitted by John and Lauren Ryan
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for an in-home day care, as a home occupation, in an R-2 district, at 409 N. Shawnee Blvd., as submitted by Brian and Angela Powell
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

  • Executive Session
  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Study session, 7 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Hubble Creek Utility Corridor & Recreation Trail -- Dominic Thompson, Smith & Co. Engineers

2) Update on the City Park Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project

3) Kimbeland Lift Station Upgrade Design -- request for qualifications

4) Klaus Park Force Main Upgrade Design -- request for qualifications

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

6) Agenda items for 08/21/2017 (pending board approval)

A) Hearing to consider the proposed 2017 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Band and Cemetery Tax Rates

B) Ordinance establishing and approving the 2017 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Band and Cemetery Tax Rates

7) Additional items -- not specified

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journ...
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of fo...
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training...
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy