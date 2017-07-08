Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8/7/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

Public hearings

Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for an in-home day care, as a home occupation, in an R-2 district, at 409 N. Shawnee Blvd., as submitted by Brian and Angela Powell

Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a motorcycle-repair business, as a home occupation, in an R-2 district, at 1418 Parkwood Circle, as submitted by John and Lauren Ryan

Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a hobby greenhouse, as a home occupation, in an R-2 (single-family residential) district, at 1233 Cherokee St., as submitted by Kenneth Denton and Emily Schmitt

Action items

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 3 (final quantities), to Nip Kelley Equipment Inc. of Cape Girardeau, in the amount of $635.82, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B Uptown Mains

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Ace Pipe Cleaning Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri, in the amount of $91,609.32, relative to the 2017 Sewer Lining Program

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Ace Pipe Cleaning Inc., relative to the 2017 Sewer Lining Program

Consider a resolution approving a project for Southeast Hospital, to be financed by the Industrial Development Authority of Cape Girardeau County

Street Committee

Consider a motion approving the Preliminary Plat of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by the city of Jackson

Consider a motion approving a Retailers of Malt Liquor (Beer) by Drink 5 percent License, for BSS Investments LLC, d/b/a The Ground-A-Bout, at 107 E. Adams St.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to off-site directional signage

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a hobby greenhouse, in an R-2 district, at 1233 Cherokee St., as submitted by Kenneth Denton and Emily Schmitt

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a motorcycle repair business, as a home occupation, in an R-2 district, at 1418 Parkwood Circle, as submitted by John and Lauren Ryan

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for an in-home day care, as a home occupation, in an R-2 district, at 409 N. Shawnee Blvd., as submitted by Brian and Angela Powell