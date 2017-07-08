Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8/7/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen
City hall
101 Court St.
Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today
Public hearings
Action items
Information items
Discussion of future agenda items
Study session, 7 p.m. today
Discussion items
1) Hubble Creek Utility Corridor & Recreation Trail -- Dominic Thompson, Smith & Co. Engineers
2) Update on the City Park Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project
3) Kimbeland Lift Station Upgrade Design -- request for qualifications
4) Klaus Park Force Main Upgrade Design -- request for qualifications
5) Discussion of previously tabled items
6) Agenda items for 08/21/2017 (pending board approval)
A) Hearing to consider the proposed 2017 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Band and Cemetery Tax Rates
B) Ordinance establishing and approving the 2017 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Band and Cemetery Tax Rates
7) Additional items -- not specified
Pertinent address:
101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.
