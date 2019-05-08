Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8/5/19

City Hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
1) Mid-Year Employee Health Insurance Report -- Jeff Biermann, Swinford and Associates
2) Update on the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard -- Dave Christensen, PE/Cochran
3) Update on the MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at Center Junction
4) Update on the reconstruction/expansion of Pavilion No. 5 in City Park
5) Assessed valuations for 2019
6) Policy regarding the Special Pickup Program
7) Discussion of previously tabled items
8) Additional items -- not specified
