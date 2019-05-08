All sections
NewsAugust 5, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8/5/19

Public hearing n Hearing to consider the rezoning of all of 2370 N. High St. from C-2 (general commercial) District to I-1 (light industrial) District, as submitted by MAMCO Investments LLC...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City Hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider the rezoning of all of 2370 N. High St. from C-2 (general commercial) District to I-1 (light industrial) District, as submitted by MAMCO Investments LLC

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 7/15/19

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the reimbursement, in the amount of $75,000 to Cape Girardeau County, relative to the purchase of 911 software for the Central Dispatch Center
  • Consider a motion approving the reimbursement, up to the amount of $515,000 to Cape Girardeau County, relative to the purchase of consoles for the Central Dispatch Center
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-23, in the amount $3,500 to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the Brookside Park Topographic Survey Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances by adding Chapter 14 (Wireless Communications Infrastructure Deployment), relative to small cell wireless facilities

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Consider a motion reapproving the preliminary plat of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by the City of Jackson.
  • Consider a motion approving a retailers of malt liquor (beer) by drink, 5% license, to Samantha Cruz Marcial, d/b/a Don Carlos Tres LLC at 1903 E. Jackson Blvd.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a utility and stormwater drainage easement deed from The William J. Penrod Revocable Living Trust Agreement of May 21, 1997, relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting a right of way deed of dedication and temporary construction easement deed from Bensworth Properties LLC relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the rezoning of all of 2370 N. High St. from C-2 (general commercial) District to I-1 (light industrial) District, as submitted by MAMCO Investments, LLC.
Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended

Discussion items

1) Mid-Year Employee Health Insurance Report -- Jeff Biermann, Swinford and Associates

2) Update on the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard -- Dave Christensen, PE/Cochran

3) Update on the MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at Center Junction

4) Update on the reconstruction/expansion of Pavilion No. 5 in City Park

5) Assessed valuations for 2019

6) Policy regarding the Special Pickup Program

7) Discussion of previously tabled items

8) Additional items -- not specified

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

