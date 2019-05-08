Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8/5/19

City Hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Hearing to consider the rezoning of all of 2370 N. High St. from C-2 (general commercial) District to I-1 (light industrial) District, as submitted by MAMCO Investments LLC

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances by adding Chapter 14 (Wireless Communications Infrastructure Deployment), relative to small cell wireless facilities

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-23, in the amount $3,500 to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the Brookside Park Topographic Survey Project

Consider a motion approving the reimbursement, up to the amount of $515,000 to Cape Girardeau County, relative to the purchase of consoles for the Central Dispatch Center

Consider a motion approving the reimbursement, in the amount of $75,000 to Cape Girardeau County, relative to the purchase of 911 software for the Central Dispatch Center

Consider a motion reapproving the preliminary plat of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by the City of Jackson.

Consider a motion approving a retailers of malt liquor (beer) by drink, 5% license, to Samantha Cruz Marcial, d/b/a Don Carlos Tres LLC at 1903 E. Jackson Blvd.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a utility and stormwater drainage easement deed from The William J. Penrod Revocable Living Trust Agreement of May 21, 1997, relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting a right of way deed of dedication and temporary construction easement deed from Bensworth Properties LLC relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard