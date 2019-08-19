All sections
NewsAugust 19, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8/19/19

Public hearing n Hearing to consider the proposed 2019 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and band tax rates Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 8/5/19 Financial affairs...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City Hall

101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider the proposed 2019 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and band tax rates

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 8/5/19

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Tom Bolen to the Park Board, to serve an unexpired term ending in May
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-26, in the amount of $12,600, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the 34.5 kV Electric Transmission Line Project
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-27, in the amount of $10,500, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the Water Line Interconnection Project
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of CSG Forte Payments Inc. of Allen, Texas, as shown on the Pricing Fee Schedule, relative to providing services for processing utility bill payments by credit card, debit card or electronic check
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with CSG Forte Payments Inc., relative to providing services for processing utility bill payments by credit card, debit card or electronic check
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance establishing and approving the 2019 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and band tax rates

Street committee

  • Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer at the Backyard BBQ Benefit on Sept. 7 on East Adams Street, as submitted by The Backstoppers Inc.
  • Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer at the Jackson Jaycees Sand Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 14 in City Park, as submitted by TJ's Burgers, Wings, and Pizza
  • Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer at Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest on Oct. 4 and 5 in uptown Jackson, as submitted by Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $63,495.36, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the 2019 Asphalt Pavement Repair Program
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 2 (final quantities), in the amount of $1,350, to SAK Construction LLC of O'Fallon, Missouri, relative to the 2019 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program
  • Consider a motion adopting a policy regarding the Special Pickup Program, to replace the current Clean-Up/Fix-Up Week Program, and authorizing the city administrator to establish such rules as are necessary to implement said policy
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the Parking Prohibited Schedule -- Schedule IX by adding designations on Colorado and West Jefferson streets
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the Parking Prohibited on Certain Streets at Certain Times Schedule -- Schedule X, by repealing designations on Colorado and West Jefferson streets
Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended

Discussion items

1) Discussion of the 2020 Homecomers Celebration -- Larry Koehler, American Legion Post 158

2) Summer intern report on non-tax revenue resources -- Caleb Fjone, Southeast Missouri State University intern

3) MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at Center Junction update

4) Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard update

5) Reconstruction of Pavilion No. 5 in City Park update

6) Amendment to Chapter 64 of the Code of Ordinances (Historic Preservation) -- appointment of alternate members to the Historic Preservation Commission

7) MDNR Historic Preservation Grant

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) Additional items -- not specified

Local News
