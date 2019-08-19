Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8/19/19

City Hall
101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
1) Discussion of the 2020 Homecomers Celebration -- Larry Koehler, American Legion Post 158
2) Summer intern report on non-tax revenue resources -- Caleb Fjone, Southeast Missouri State University intern
3) MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at Center Junction update
4) Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard update
5) Reconstruction of Pavilion No. 5 in City Park update
6) Amendment to Chapter 64 of the Code of Ordinances (Historic Preservation) -- appointment of alternate members to the Historic Preservation Commission
7) MDNR Historic Preservation Grant
8) Discussion of previously tabled items
9) Additional items -- not specified
