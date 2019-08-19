Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8/19/19

City Hall

101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Hearing to consider the proposed 2019 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and band tax rates

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance establishing and approving the 2019 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and band tax rates

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with CSG Forte Payments Inc., relative to providing services for processing utility bill payments by credit card, debit card or electronic check

Consider a motion accepting the proposal of CSG Forte Payments Inc. of Allen, Texas, as shown on the Pricing Fee Schedule, relative to providing services for processing utility bill payments by credit card, debit card or electronic check

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-27, in the amount of $10,500, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the Water Line Interconnection Project

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-26, in the amount of $12,600, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the 34.5 kV Electric Transmission Line Project

Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Tom Bolen to the Park Board, to serve an unexpired term ending in May

Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer at the Backyard BBQ Benefit on Sept. 7 on East Adams Street, as submitted by The Backstoppers Inc.

Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer at the Jackson Jaycees Sand Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 14 in City Park, as submitted by TJ's Burgers, Wings, and Pizza

Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer at Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest on Oct. 4 and 5 in uptown Jackson, as submitted by Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $63,495.36, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the 2019 Asphalt Pavement Repair Program

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 2 (final quantities), in the amount of $1,350, to SAK Construction LLC of O'Fallon, Missouri, relative to the 2019 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program

Consider a motion adopting a policy regarding the Special Pickup Program, to replace the current Clean-Up/Fix-Up Week Program, and authorizing the city administrator to establish such rules as are necessary to implement said policy

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the Parking Prohibited Schedule -- Schedule IX by adding designations on Colorado and West Jefferson streets