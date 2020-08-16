All sections
NewsAugust 15, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-16-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St.

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider the proposed 2020 General Revenue, Parks and Recreation, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates
  • Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of all of the property addressed as 2705 Hilltop Drive within the city limits, except the 0.2 acres already zoned C-2 (General Commercial) District, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by Wicks Properties, LLC.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 8/3/20.

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report (action)
  • City clerk's and treasurer's report (action)

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Sara Appel as an alternate member to the Historic Preservation Commission, to serve an unexpired term ending May, 2022.
  • Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Brent Wills as a regular member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, to serve an unexpired term ending May, 2023.
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of RDG Planning & Design, of Omaha, Nebraska, in the amount of $25,000.00, relative to providing services under the Historic Architectural Survey
  • Consider a Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with RDG Planning & Design, relative to the Historic Architectural Survey
  • Consider a motion approving the request of Steve and Angela Stroder for a single-family residential dwelling to be serviced with electric by Ameren Electric Corporation, on a 9.93 acre tract located inside the city limits, being a portion of a 35.31 acre tract recorded in Document 2020-04945 (Tax ID #151010002012000000)
  • Consider a motion approving the request of Steve and Angela Stroder to construct a potable water well, subject to full compliance with the rules and regulations of the Department of Natural Resources of the State of Missouri, as required in Section 41-341 of the Code of Ordinance of the City of Jackson, on a 9.93 acre tract located inside the city limits, being a portion of a 35.31 acre tract recorded in Document 2020-04945 (Tax ID #151010002012000000)
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance establishing and approving the 2020 General Revenue, Parks and Recreation, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Motion acknowledging receipt of the July 17, 2020 letter from the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, of Columbia, Missouri, and accepting the July 24, 2020 memo as prepared by Smith & Co. Engineers, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to the Low-Water Crossings in City Park
  • Motion accepting the bid of Mike Light Cement Finishing, of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $298,789.75, relative to the 2020 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program (see A
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Mike Light Cement Finishing, relative to the 2020 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to Cemeteries
  • motion establishing and approving the City of Jackson Columbaria Rules and Regulations (see Attachment #10)
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the rezoning of all of the property addressed as 2705 Hilltop Drive within the city limits, except the 0.2 acres already zoned C-2 (General Commercial) District, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by Wicks Properties, LLC

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) P&Z Packet

2) Revisions to Emergency Operations Plan -- proposal from SEMO RPC

3) Repeal of on-street parking on east side of North Farmington Road (West MainStreet to West Washington Street)

4) Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project -- engineering services proposal

5) Sanitary Sewer Easement Deed to the City of Jackson at 2230 Lee Avenue

6) Quit Claim Deed from Nabors Construction, LLC for the right of way of Oak CreekDrive (pending)

7) Discussion of previously tabled items

8)Additional items - not specified

Local News
