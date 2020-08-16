Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-16-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen
6 p.m. Monday
City Hall
101 Court St.
Public hearing
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
Information items
Executive session
Discussion items
1) P&Z Packet
2) Revisions to Emergency Operations Plan -- proposal from SEMO RPC
3) Repeal of on-street parking on east side of North Farmington Road (West MainStreet to West Washington Street)
4) Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project -- engineering services proposal
5) Sanitary Sewer Easement Deed to the City of Jackson at 2230 Lee Avenue
6) Quit Claim Deed from Nabors Construction, LLC for the right of way of Oak CreekDrive (pending)
7) Discussion of previously tabled items
8)Additional items - not specified
