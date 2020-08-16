Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-16-20

Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Sara Appel as an alternate member to the Historic Preservation Commission, to serve an unexpired term ending May, 2022.

Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Brent Wills as a regular member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, to serve an unexpired term ending May, 2023.

Consider a motion accepting the proposal of RDG Planning & Design, of Omaha, Nebraska, in the amount of $25,000.00, relative to providing services under the Historic Architectural Survey

Consider a motion approving the request of Steve and Angela Stroder for a single-family residential dwelling to be serviced with electric by Ameren Electric Corporation, on a 9.93 acre tract located inside the city limits, being a portion of a 35.31 acre tract recorded in Document 2020-04945 (Tax ID #151010002012000000)

