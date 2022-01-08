Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-1-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of July 18, 2022.

Financial affairs

Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing an Agreement of Sale with Amy Jo Ybarra, for a 0.096 acre tract of land at 110 East Monroe Street.

Motion accepting the bid of Phil R. Dormeyer, on behalf of Amy Jo Ybarra, in the amount of $3,000.00, relative to the City of Jackson's sale of property at 110 East Monroe Street.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving an Affidavit of Gift to the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Motion to record in the minutes the disposal of City records which have met their retention life and were destroyed in compliance with the guidelines according to the Missouri Secretary of State's Record Retention Schedule, under RSMo 109.230, Subsection 4.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Dr. T. Wayne Lewis, as an alternate member, to the Historic Preservation Commission, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2024.

Motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $4,800.00, toPaving Pros, LLC, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.

.Motion approving Change Order No. 5, to Coast To Coast Signs, LLC, of Scott City, Missouri, relative to the Jackson Civic Center Directional and Informational Sign Project.

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-15, to Lochmuller Group, of Evansville, Indiana, in the amount of $355,740.57, relative to providing engineering services, under the Roundabout Project at North High Street and Deerwood Drive.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Noel Travis Smith, Jason Benda, and Yuan Yuan Xie, relative to Sewer & Utility Easements in Nine Oaks Third Subdivision.

Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Sewer & Utility Easement Deed from Jason Benda and Yuan Yuan Xie at 2191 Aberdine Circle in Nine Oaks Third Subdivision.