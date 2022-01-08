All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 30, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-1-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of July 18, 2022. Financial affairs n Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

  • Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of July 18, 2022.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion to record in the minutes the disposal of City records which have met their retention life and were destroyed in compliance with the guidelines according to the Missouri Secretary of State's Record Retention Schedule, under RSMo 109.230, Subsection 4.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving an Affidavit of Gift to the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Phil R. Dormeyer, on behalf of Amy Jo Ybarra, in the amount of $3,000.00, relative to the City of Jackson's sale of property at 110 East Monroe Street.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing an Agreement of Sale with Amy Jo Ybarra, for a 0.096 acre tract of land at 110 East Monroe Street.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Dr. T. Wayne Lewis, as an alternate member, to the Historic Preservation Commission, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2024.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $4,800.00, toPaving Pros, LLC, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • .Motion approving Change Order No. 5, to Coast To Coast Signs, LLC, of Scott City, Missouri, relative to the Jackson Civic Center Directional and Informational Sign Project.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-15, to Lochmuller Group, of Evansville, Indiana, in the amount of $355,740.57, relative to providing engineering services, under the Roundabout Project at North High Street and Deerwood Drive.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Noel Travis Smith, Jason Benda, and Yuan Yuan Xie, relative to Sewer & Utility Easements in Nine Oaks Third Subdivision.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Sewer & Utility Easement Deed from Jason Benda and Yuan Yuan Xie at 2191 Aberdine Circle in Nine Oaks Third Subdivision.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the partial abandonment of a Sewer & Utility Easement at 2131 Ripken Way in Nine Oaks Third Subdivision, as requested by Noel Travis Smith.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Proposed changes for utility vehicles and recreational off-highway vehicles

2) Update on the Wastewater Bond Issue Education & Outreach Strategy

3) Restroom Replacement Project on North Union Avenue -engineering services proposal

4) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase Two -request for additional engineering services

5) Updateon the South Old Orchard Road Lateral Sewer Project

6) Recap of the Walk Jackson! Program

7) Update to the Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual

8) Previously tabled items (unspecified)

9) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of d...
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy