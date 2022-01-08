Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-1-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
ADOPTION OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Proposed changes for utility vehicles and recreational off-highway vehicles
2) Update on the Wastewater Bond Issue Education & Outreach Strategy
3) Restroom Replacement Project on North Union Avenue -engineering services proposal
4) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase Two -request for additional engineering services
5) Updateon the South Old Orchard Road Lateral Sewer Project
6) Recap of the Walk Jackson! Program
7) Update to the Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual
8) Previously tabled items (unspecified)
9) Additional items (unspecified)
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.