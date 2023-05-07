Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7-5-23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Study session
1) Mid-Year employee health insurance report -- Todd Obergoenner/Swinford & Associates
2) Public service sign at Field Nos. 12 and 13 in the Soccer Park
3) Retirement of the JPD K9 Officer
4) Electric Distribution Transformer -- bid tabulation
5) Aesthetics at the North High Street/Deerwood Drive roundabout
6) Discussion of tiny houses
7) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
8) Additional items (unspecified)
