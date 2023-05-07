All sections
NewsJuly 1, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7-5-23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, June 20. Financial affairs...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, June 20.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the semimonthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from Monday, Sept. 4 to Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
  • Motion authorizing an expenditure in the amount of $29,819.09 to Saint Francis Medical Center, relative to the over sizing of a public water distribution like at 2130 East Jackson Boulevard (formerly address as 2102 and 2122 East Jackson Boulevard).
  • Bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a Water Line Easement deed from Saint Francis Medical Center, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -- Phase 2, Project 2E.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving an application with CRC Group, of Chicago, Illinois, relative to insurance.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, August 7 at 6 p.m. to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding the addition of provisions for defining and limiting tiny houses.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, extending the time for substantial completion by 119 days to Oct. 4, 2023, to RIHC Contracting (Robinson Industrial, Heavy & Commercial Contracting, Inc.), of Perryville, Missouri, relative to the Kimbeland Pump Station Improvements Project.
  • Bil proposing an ordinance amending the "Crosswalks Designated Schedule" -- Schedule XVI, by addling a designation on North Missouri Street.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Mid-Year employee health insurance report -- Todd Obergoenner/Swinford & Associates

2) Public service sign at Field Nos. 12 and 13 in the Soccer Park

3) Retirement of the JPD K9 Officer

4) Electric Distribution Transformer -- bid tabulation

5) Aesthetics at the North High Street/Deerwood Drive roundabout

6) Discussion of tiny houses

7) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

8) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
