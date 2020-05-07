Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7-5-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen
6 p.m. Monday
City Hall
101 Court St.
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
Information items
Executive session
Discussion items
1) Establishment of two-hour parking zone and relocation of handicapped space on North Missouri Street (West Main Street to West Washington Street)
2) Relocation of water line on East Jackson Boulevard / Mr. Mark Culberson and Mr. Jason Bandermann -- St. Francis Medical Center
3) Fiber installation / Mr. Kevin Cantwell -- Big River Communications
4) Review of low water crossings in City Park / Mr. Bill Robison -- Smith & Co. Engineers
5) Wastewater Facility Plan Implementation Program update
6) Special Event Permit application / Strickland Engineering, LC
7) Mobile vendor permit application and fee
8) Discussion of previously tabled items 9) Additional items --not specified
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.