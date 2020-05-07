Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7-5-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

Consider a motion to change the date of the Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting from Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, to Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 6 p.m., in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Lisa Beussink to the Office of City Collector.

Consider a motion accepting the bid of K D Johnson, Inc., of Leonard, Texas, in the amount of $48,821.00, and authorizing the purchase of Schweitzer electric distribution protective relays

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Riverside Roofing Company, LLC, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $87,064.00, relative to the City Hall Roof Replacement Projectn

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Riverside Roofing Company, LLC, relative to the City Hall Roof Replacement Project

Consider a Bill proposing and Ordinance approving the voluntary annexation of the property addressed as 357 Timber Lane, as submitted by Todd Johnson and Kaci Jo Sparkman

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation, under its Community Assistance Program, relative to the cooperative management of Rotary Lake and Litz Park Lake