NewsJuly 4, 2020
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7-5-20
Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 6/15/20. Financial affairs n Monthly bills (action) Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a motion to change the date of the Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting from Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, to Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 6 p.m., in observance of the Labor Day holiday...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 6/15/20.

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills (action)

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion to change the date of the Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting from Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, to Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 6 p.m., in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Lisa Beussink to the Office of City Collector.
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of K D Johnson, Inc., of Leonard, Texas, in the amount of $48,821.00, and authorizing the purchase of Schweitzer electric distribution protective relays
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Riverside Roofing Company, LLC, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $87,064.00, relative to the City Hall Roof Replacement Projectn
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Riverside Roofing Company, LLC, relative to the City Hall Roof Replacement Project
  • Consider a Bill proposing and Ordinance approving the voluntary annexation of the property addressed as 357 Timber Lane, as submitted by Todd Johnson and Kaci Jo Sparkman
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation, under its Community Assistance Program, relative to the cooperative management of Rotary Lake and Litz Park Lake
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Utility Easement Deed from Theodore and Vicki Holzum, relative to the South Farmington Road Electric Extension Project

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a supplemental agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to the Roundabout Project at Hope Street and East Main Street
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, relative to providing services
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Stop Street Schedule -- Schedule VI", by repealing designations on East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard, relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Yield Right-of-Way Streets Schedule -- Schedule VIII", by establishing designations on East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard, relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Crosswalks Designated Schedule -- Schedule XVI", by establishing a designation on North Shawnee Boulevard, relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Crosswalks Designated Schedule -- Schedule XVI", by establishing a designation on North Shawnee Boulevard, relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard
  • Motion accepting the bid of Apex Paving Co. d/b/a ASA Asphalt, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $216,246.12, relative to the 2020 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Progra
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Apex Paving Co. d/b/a ASA Asphalt, relative to the 2020 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program
Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Establishment of two-hour parking zone and relocation of handicapped space on North Missouri Street (West Main Street to West Washington Street)

2) Relocation of water line on East Jackson Boulevard / Mr. Mark Culberson and Mr. Jason Bandermann -- St. Francis Medical Center

3) Fiber installation / Mr. Kevin Cantwell -- Big River Communications

4) Review of low water crossings in City Park / Mr. Bill Robison -- Smith & Co. Engineers

5) Wastewater Facility Plan Implementation Program update

6) Special Event Permit application / Strickland Engineering, LC

7) Mobile vendor permit application and fee

8) Discussion of previously tabled items 9) Additional items --not specified

