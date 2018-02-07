Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/2/18

City hall

101 Court St.

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion changing the date of the board of alderman regular meeting from Sept. 3 to Sept 10 in observance of the Labor Day holiday

Consider a motion changing the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24 because of the Missouri Municipal League's annual conference

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-13, in the amount of $60 per hour, to Strickland Engineering Inc. of Jackson, relative to providing consulting inspection services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1C, Project 1