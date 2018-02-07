All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 2, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/2/18

Approval of minutes of regular meeting of 06/18/18 Financial Affairs n Monthly bills Action items n Power and Light Committee n Consider a motion changing the date of the board of alderman regular meeting from Sept. 3 to Sept 10 in observance of the Labor Day holiday...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

  • Approval of minutes of regular meeting of 06/18/18

Financial Affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion changing the date of the board of alderman regular meeting from Sept. 3 to Sept 10 in observance of the Labor Day holiday
  • Consider a motion changing the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24 because of the Missouri Municipal League's annual conference
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-13, in the amount of $60 per hour, to Strickland Engineering Inc. of Jackson, relative to providing consulting inspection services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1C, Project 1
  • Consider a motion authorizing an expenditure in the amount of $4,919.44 to Mastercraft Development LLC, relative to the oversizing of a public-water distribution line along South Old Orchard Road in the McKendree Crossing Subdivision, Phase 1

Street Committee

  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement for the purchase of real estate from Darrell W. and Cheryl A. Rodenberry for a 1.12 acre tract for the East Main Street and Oak Hill Road Traffic Signal Project

Non-agenda citizen Input

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:20 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Grading and site preparation project for the North Electric Substation -- Change Order No. 3

2) North High Street Electric Line Relocation Project -- engineering services proposal

3) Traffic control plan on West Jefferson Street

4) Repeal of on-street parking along North and South Farmington Road (West Adams Street to West Washington Street)

5) Update on MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction

6) Update on MoDOT overlay projects (Route D, Route PP, West Main Street and East Jackson Boulevard)

7) Wastewater utility rates and financing options

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) Additional items -- not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Ca...
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy