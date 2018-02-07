Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/2/18

City hall
101 Court St.
Non-agenda citizen Input
1) Grading and site preparation project for the North Electric Substation -- Change Order No. 3
2) North High Street Electric Line Relocation Project -- engineering services proposal
3) Traffic control plan on West Jefferson Street
4) Repeal of on-street parking along North and South Farmington Road (West Adams Street to West Washington Street)
5) Update on MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction
6) Update on MoDOT overlay projects (Route D, Route PP, West Main Street and East Jackson Boulevard)
7) Wastewater utility rates and financing options
8) Discussion of previously tabled items
9) Additional items -- not specified