NewsJuly 18, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7-19-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 7/6/20. Financial affairs n City collector's report (action) n City clerk's and treasurer's report Action items Power, Light and Water Committee...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 7/6/20.

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report (action)
  • City clerk's and treasurer's report

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the Semi-Annual Financial Statement, ending June 30, 2020
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, August 17, 2020, at 6:00 P.M., to consider the proposed 2020 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates.
  • Consider a motion approving a permit for the public display of fireworks, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, between the hours of 6:00 P.M. and midnight, for a wedding reception at 1305 Broadridge Drive, as requested by Steve Blankenship
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of John Randol Masonry, LLC, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to the Power Plant Masonry Repointing Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with John Randol Masonry, LLC, relative to the Power Plant Masonry Repointing Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 47 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to food trucks
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Saint Francis Medical Center, relative to the relocation of a water line at 2102 and 2122 East Jackson Boulevard
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance re-adopting Chapter 1, Article VIII of the Code of Ordinances, relative to ethics

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $23,043.00, to Lappe Cement Finishing, Inc., of Friedheim, Missouri, relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, August 17, 2020, to consider a request for the rezoning of all of the property addressed as 2705 Hilltop Drive within the city limits, except the 0.2 acres already zoned C-2 (General Commercial District), from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by Wicks Properties, LLC.C.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Fifteen Minute, One Hour, and Two Hour Parking Limit Schedule -- Schedule XVIII", by repealing and adding desig-nations on North Missouri Street
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Handicapped Parking Desig-nated Schedule -- Schedule XVII", by repealing and adding designations on North Mis-souri Street

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Mid-Year Employee Health Insurance Report -- Mr. Todd Obergoenner / Swinford & Associates

2) P & Z Packet

3) 2020 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program

4) Assessed valuations for 2020

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

6) Additional items - not specified

Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

