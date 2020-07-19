Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7-19-20

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $23,043.00, to Lappe Cement Finishing, Inc., of Friedheim, Missouri, relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $23,043.00, to Lappe Cement Finishing, Inc., of Friedheim, Missouri, relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard