Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/16/18

City hall
6 p.m. today
Street Committee
Streets at Certain Times Schedule -- Schedule X," by adding designations on Colorado and West Jefferson streets
1) Update on the Missouri Department of Transportation Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction -- Jason Williams, MoDOT
2) Update on Retail Market Analysis & Recruitment Strategy -- Jen Berti, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce
3) Mid-Year Employee Health Insurance Report -- Jeff Biermann, Swinford and Associates and Audrey Henderson, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
4) Partial easement abandonment request in Savannah Ridge Subdivision, Phase 3
5) Planning and Zoning packet
6) Discussion of previously tabled items
7) Additional items -- not specified
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.