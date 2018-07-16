Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/16/18

City hall

6 p.m. today

Hearing to consider a special-use permit for a new courthouse building up to four stories and 75-feet tall (from lowest adjacent grade) in a C-2 (central business) district, on property including 200-302 N. Missouri St. and 201-309 N. High St., as submitted by Cape Girardeau County.

Hearing to consider a request for renewal of an expired special-use permit for a Community Unit Plan for a senior housing development for all of Lot 1 of the Villas of West Jackson Subdivision, as submitted by the Villas of West Park LLC

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion approving the Semi-Annual Financial Statement, ending June 30

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Aug. 20 to consider the proposed 2018 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-16 to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $7,432.24, relative to providing engineering services under the Environmental Site Assessment Phase II for the Police Station Building Project

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-17, to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, in the amount of $30,000.00, relative to providing engineering services under the North High Street Electric Line Relocation Project

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 3 (final quantities) to Clark & Sons Excavating, in the amount of $85,761.75, relative to the Grading and Site Preparation Project for the North Electric Substation

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance re-adopting Chapter 1, Article VIII of the Code of Ordinances, relative to ethics

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Insituform Technologies USA LLC of Chesterfield, Missouri, under an existing cooperative purchasing agreement, in the amount of $70,218.86, relative to the 2018 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Insituform Technologies USA LLC under the 2018 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program