NewsJuly 16, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/16/18

Public hearings n Hearing to consider a request for renewal of an expired special-use permit for a Community Unit Plan for a senior housing development for all of Lot 1 of the Villas of West Jackson Subdivision, as submitted by the Villas of West Park LLC...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

6 p.m. today

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider a request for renewal of an expired special-use permit for a Community Unit Plan for a senior housing development for all of Lot 1 of the Villas of West Jackson Subdivision, as submitted by the Villas of West Park LLC
  • Hearing to consider a special-use permit for a new courthouse building up to four stories and 75-feet tall (from lowest adjacent grade) in a C-2 (central business) district, on property including 200-302 N. Missouri St. and 201-309 N. High St., as submitted by Cape Girardeau County.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 7/2/18

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving the Semi-Annual Financial Statement, ending June 30
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Aug. 20 to consider the proposed 2018 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-16 to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $7,432.24, relative to providing engineering services under the Environmental Site Assessment Phase II for the Police Station Building Project
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-17, to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, in the amount of $30,000.00, relative to providing engineering services under the North High Street Electric Line Relocation Project
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 3 (final quantities) to Clark & Sons Excavating, in the amount of $85,761.75, relative to the Grading and Site Preparation Project for the North Electric Substation
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance re-adopting Chapter 1, Article VIII of the Code of Ordinances, relative to ethics
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Insituform Technologies USA LLC of Chesterfield, Missouri, under an existing cooperative purchasing agreement, in the amount of $70,218.86, relative to the 2018 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Insituform Technologies USA LLC under the 2018 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance to correct a scrivener's error in Bill No. 18-01, Ordinance No. 18-01, passed and approved by the mayor and board of aldermen on Jan. 8, and providing for the imposition of a public safety sales tax of one-half of 1 percent for the purpose of improving the public safety of the city by enhancing police and fire services

Street Committee

  • Consider a motion setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. Aug. 20 to consider a special-use permit request for a doggie daycare in a C-2 (general commercial) district at 608 Rosamund St., as submitted by the Stephen W. & Diann M. Dow Trust
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Stop Street Schedule -- Schedule VI," by adding designations on West Adams Street and West Jefferson Street
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Parking Prohibited Schedule -- Schedule IX," by repealing and adding designations on Colorado, West Jefferson and South Oklahoma streets
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Parking Prohibited on Certain

Streets at Certain Times Schedule -- Schedule X," by adding designations on Colorado and West Jefferson streets

  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Crosswalks Designated Schedule -- Schedule XVI," by adding designations on West Madison and South Russell streets
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a request for the renewal of an expired special-use permit for a Community Unit Plan for a senior housing development for all of Lot 1 of the Villas of Jackson Subdivision, as submitted by the Villas of West Park LLC
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a new courthouse building up to four stories and 75-feet tall (from lowest adjacent grade), in a C-3 (central business) district, on property including 200-302 N. Missouri St. and 201-309 N. High St., as submitted by Cape Girardeau County

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda item

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Update on the Missouri Department of Transportation Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction -- Jason Williams, MoDOT

2) Update on Retail Market Analysis & Recruitment Strategy -- Jen Berti, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce

3) Mid-Year Employee Health Insurance Report -- Jeff Biermann, Swinford and Associates and Audrey Henderson, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

4) Partial easement abandonment request in Savannah Ridge Subdivision, Phase 3

5) Planning and Zoning packet

6) Discussion of previously tabled items

7) Additional items -- not specified

