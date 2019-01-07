Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/1/19

City hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
1) Revisions to Chapter 41 of the Code of Ordinances (implementation of sewer use modifications) -- Kim Cole, KIMHEC Environmental Consulting
2) Update on Missouri Department of Transportation Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction
3) Custom city limit signs and accomplishments plaques -- MoDOT contract agreement
4) Update on storm recovery efforts
5) Proposed changes to Clean-Up/Fix-Up Program
6) Discussion of previously tabled items
7) Additional items -- not specified
