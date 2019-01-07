All sections
NewsJuly 1, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/1/19

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 6/17/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a motion changing the date of the board of alderman regular meeting from 6 p.m. Sept. 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 4 due to observance of the Labor Day holiday...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 6/17/19

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion changing the date of the board of alderman regular meeting from 6 p.m. Sept. 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 4 due to observance of the Labor Day holiday
  • Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Jeff Long to the Historic Preservation Commission, to serve an unexpired term ending in May 2020
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, relative to providing services

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-21, in the amount of $18,552, to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing engineering services under the East Main Street Water Line and Pavement Improvements Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a utility easement deed from Litz Brothers Inc., relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 45 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to unlawful possession or use of weapons
Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended

Discussion items

1) Revisions to Chapter 41 of the Code of Ordinances (implementation of sewer use modifications) -- Kim Cole, KIMHEC Environmental Consulting

2) Update on Missouri Department of Transportation Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction

3) Custom city limit signs and accomplishments plaques -- MoDOT contract agreement

4) Update on storm recovery efforts

5) Proposed changes to Clean-Up/Fix-Up Program

6) Discussion of previously tabled items

7) Additional items -- not specified

