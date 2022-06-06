Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6-6-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. today
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
New Board
Administer Oath of Office to newly elected officials
Discussion items in study session
1) Update on the Circle Fiber Project — Kevin Cantwell, Big River Communications
2) Telephone and Internet Services Program — request for qualifications
3) I-55 Electrical Substation Build-Out Project — bid tabulation
4) I-55 Electric Substation Transmission and Distribution Line Project — bid tabulation
5) East Main Street Sidewalk Project — MoDOT Transportation Alternatives Program grant opportunity
6) Update on the Walk Jackson! Program
7) Update on American Rescue Plan funds
8) Previously tabled items
9) Additional items (unspecified)
