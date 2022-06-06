Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6-6-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. today

Adoption of agenda

Approval of minutes

Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 16

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with CK Power, relative to the Generator Services Program for Water Supply Well No. 6 at 1149 Nell Green St.

Motion accepting the proposal of CK Power of St. Louis, in the amount of $7,735.50, relative to providing services under the Generator Services Program for Water Supply Well No. 6 at 1149 Nell Green St.

Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with CK Power, relative to the Generator Services Program for Water Supply Well No. 4, at 580 N. Union Ave.

Motion accepting the proposal of CK Power of St. Louis, in the amount of $7,735.50, relative to providing services under the Generator Services Program for Water Supply Well No. 4 at 580 N. Union Ave.

Motion accepting the 2021 City of Jackson Annual Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe, and Stroder LLC of Jackson.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from 6 p.m. July 4 to July 5, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer at The BackStoppers Backyard BBQ Fundraising Event, to be held Oct. 1 at Pavilion No. 1 on Parkview Street in Jackson City Park, as submitted by Marc Ashby.

Motion approving the proposal of BOLD Marketing of Cape Girardeau, in the amount of $10,163, relative to providing services under the 2022 Wastewater Bond Education and Outreach Strategy.

Bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with BOLD Marketing, relative to providing services under the 2022 Wastewater Bond Education and Outreach Strategy.

Motion accepting the bid of Bootheel Exteriors LLC of Bertrand, Missouri, in the amount of $750 per event, relative to providing services under the City Park Mowing Services Program.