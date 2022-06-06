All sections
NewsJune 6, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6-6-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 16 Financial affairs n Motion approving the payment of semimonthly bills...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. today

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 16

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of semimonthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion accepting the 2021 City of Jackson Annual Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe, and Stroder LLC of Jackson.
  • Motion accepting the proposal of CK Power of St. Louis, in the amount of $7,735.50, relative to providing services under the Generator Services Program for Water Supply Well No. 4 at 580 N. Union Ave.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with CK Power, relative to the Generator Services Program for Water Supply Well No. 4, at 580 N. Union Ave.
  • Motion accepting the proposal of CK Power of St. Louis, in the amount of $7,735.50, relative to providing services under the Generator Services Program for Water Supply Well No. 6 at 1149 Nell Green St.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with CK Power, relative to the Generator Services Program for Water Supply Well No. 6 at 1149 Nell Green St.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from 6 p.m. July 4 to July 5, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
  • Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer at The BackStoppers Backyard BBQ Fundraising Event, to be held Oct. 1 at Pavilion No. 1 on Parkview Street in Jackson City Park, as submitted by Marc Ashby.
  • Motion approving the proposal of BOLD Marketing of Cape Girardeau, in the amount of $10,163, relative to providing services under the 2022 Wastewater Bond Education and Outreach Strategy.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with BOLD Marketing, relative to providing services under the 2022 Wastewater Bond Education and Outreach Strategy.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Bootheel Exteriors LLC of Bertrand, Missouri, in the amount of $750 per event, relative to providing services under the City Park Mowing Services Program.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Bootheel Exteriors LLC, relative to the City Park Mowing Services Program.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

New Board

Administer Oath of Office to newly elected officials

  • Mayor appoints chairman and members to the Power, Light, and Water Committee
  • Mayor appoints chairwoman and members to the Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee
  • Mayor appoints the president of the Board of Aldermen
  • Mayor appoints members to various boards, committees and positions

Discussion items in study session

1) Update on the Circle Fiber Project — Kevin Cantwell, Big River Communications

2) Telephone and Internet Services Program — request for qualifications

3) I-55 Electrical Substation Build-Out Project — bid tabulation

4) I-55 Electric Substation Transmission and Distribution Line Project — bid tabulation

5) East Main Street Sidewalk Project — MoDOT Transportation Alternatives Program grant opportunity

6) Update on the Walk Jackson! Program

7) Update on American Rescue Plan funds

8) Previously tabled items

9) Additional items (unspecified)

