Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/5/17

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, security, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 7 p.m. today

Discussion items

Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension Project, Phase Two, engineering services proposal

East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project -- MoDOT cost share program

P&Z Packet

Discussion of any previously tabled items

Agenda items for 06/19/2017 (pending board approval)

A) Motion to accept the 2016 City of Jackson Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC

B) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-13, in the amount of $20,000, to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension, Phase Two.

C) Resolution supporting the city's application to the Missouri Department of Transportation through its Cost Share Program, relative to the East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project

Additional items -- not specified

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.