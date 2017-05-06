All sections
NewsJune 5, 2017

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/5/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen City hall 101 Court St. Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today n Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 5/15/17 n Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items n Power and Light Committee n Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Tina Weber to the Planning and Zoning Commission, filling an unexpired term ending May 2018...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of minutes
  • Minutes of regular meeting of 5/15/17
  • Financial affairs
  • Monthly bills

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Tina Weber to the Planning and Zoning Commission, filling an unexpired term ending May 2018
  • Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Chris Nugent to the Park Board, filling an unexpired term ending May 2020
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-10, in the amount of $7,000, to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis relative to providing engineering services to review and revise the sanitary sewer construction specifications
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-11, in the amount of $5,000, to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis relative to providing engineering services to create sanitary sewer lift station and force-main specifications
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-12, in the amount of $80 per hour, to MidSouth Utility Consultants of Bartlett, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the 34.5 kV Additions to the West Substation and Power Plant Substation Project
  • Street committee
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Kiefner Brothers Inc. of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $212,500 relative to the City Park Restroom Building Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Kiefner Brothers Inc. relative to the City Park Restroom Building Project
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Boulder Construction Inc. of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $117,278 relative to the City Park Sanitary Sewer Lift Station and Forcemain Project.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Boulder Construction Inc. relative to the City Park Sanitary Sewer Lift Station and Forcemain Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of an Old Cape Road East Deed of Dedication and a Utility Easement Deed from the Craftsman Independent Union Health, Welfare, and Hospitalization Trust Fund.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Crosswalks Designated Schedule -- Schedule XVI," by adding designations on West Jackson Boulevard, South Hope Street and South Oklahoma Street
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

  • Executive session
  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, security, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 7 p.m. today

Discussion items

  • Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension Project, Phase Two, engineering services proposal
  • East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project -- MoDOT cost share program
  • P&Z Packet
  • Discussion of any previously tabled items
  • Agenda items for 06/19/2017 (pending board approval)

A) Motion to accept the 2016 City of Jackson Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC

B) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-13, in the amount of $20,000, to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension, Phase Two.

C) Resolution supporting the city's application to the Missouri Department of Transportation through its Cost Share Program, relative to the East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project

  • Additional items -- not specified

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

