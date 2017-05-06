Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/5/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen
City hall
101 Court St.
Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today
Action items
Information items
Discussion of future agenda items
Study session, 7 p.m. today
Discussion items
A) Motion to accept the 2016 City of Jackson Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC
B) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-13, in the amount of $20,000, to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension, Phase Two.
C) Resolution supporting the city's application to the Missouri Department of Transportation through its Cost Share Program, relative to the East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project
Pertinent address:
101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.