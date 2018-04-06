Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/4/18

City hall
101 Court St.
1) Citizen Engagement and Work Management in IWorQ
2) Proposed amendments to Chapter 39 of the Code relative to the parking of recreational vehicles
3) Application for the Historic Landmark Designation of Old McKendree Chapel and Cemetery at 4080 Bainbridge Road
4) Update on the Separate Storm Sewer System Permit (MS4) Program
5) Lettering on the East Elevated Water Tower
6) Update on the East Main Street and Oak Hill Road Traffic Signal Project -- revised engineering estimate
7) Update on the MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction
8) Discussion of previously tabled items
9) Additional items -- not specified
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.