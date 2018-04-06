Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/4/18

City hall

101 Court St.

Presentation of the Certificate of Excellence in Reliability from the American Public Power Association

Presentation of the Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) Award from the American Public Power Association

Public hearing to consider the abandonment of East Jefferson Street, between South Hope Street and South Ohio Street, as submitted by Immaculate Conception Church and School

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 9 (final quantities), in the amount of $96,843.21, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B

Street Committee

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $9,325, to Vern Bauman Contracting Co. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the South Old Orchard Road Realignment Project

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $255,821.80, relative to the 2018 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Jokerst Inc. relative to the 2018 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Stop Street Designation Schedule" -- Schedule VI, by adding a designation on South Donna Drive

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Flashing Signals Schedule" -- Schedule XV, by repealing and adding designations at the intersection of East Jackson Boulevard and South Donna Drive

Consider a motion, to bring from the table, a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances regarding removal of certain residential uses from the O-1 (professional office) District, as submitted by residents of Broadridge Subdivision

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances regarding removal of certain residential uses from the O-1 (professional office) District, as submitted by residents of Broadridge Subdivision