NewsJune 4, 2018
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/4/18
Presentations n Presentation of the Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) Award from the American Public Power Association n Presentation of the Certificate of Excellence in Reliability from the American Public Power Association...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Presentations

  • Presentation of the Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) Award from the American Public Power Association
  • Presentation of the Certificate of Excellence in Reliability from the American Public Power Association

Public Hearing

  • Public hearing to consider the abandonment of East Jefferson Street, between South Hope Street and South Ohio Street, as submitted by Immaculate Conception Church and School
  • Approval of minutes of regular meeting of 5/21/18
  • Financial affairs
  • Monthly bills

Action Items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 9 (final quantities), in the amount of $96,843.21, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $9,325, to Vern Bauman Contracting Co. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the South Old Orchard Road Realignment Project
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $255,821.80, relative to the 2018 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Jokerst Inc. relative to the 2018 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Stop Street Designation Schedule" -- Schedule VI, by adding a designation on South Donna Drive
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Flashing Signals Schedule" -- Schedule XV, by repealing and adding designations at the intersection of East Jackson Boulevard and South Donna Drive
  • Consider a motion, to bring from the table, a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances regarding removal of certain residential uses from the O-1 (professional office) District, as submitted by residents of Broadridge Subdivision
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances regarding removal of certain residential uses from the O-1 (professional office) District, as submitted by residents of Broadridge Subdivision
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is section 610.021 and 610.022, revised statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Citizen Engagement and Work Management in IWorQ

2) Proposed amendments to Chapter 39 of the Code relative to the parking of recreational vehicles

3) Application for the Historic Landmark Designation of Old McKendree Chapel and Cemetery at 4080 Bainbridge Road

4) Update on the Separate Storm Sewer System Permit (MS4) Program

5) Lettering on the East Elevated Water Tower

6) Update on the East Main Street and Oak Hill Road Traffic Signal Project -- revised engineering estimate

7) Update on the MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) Additional items -- not specified

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

