Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6-20-23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20

Adoption of agenda

Approval of minutes

Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, June 5.

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion accepting the 2022 City of Jackson Annual Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe, and Stroder LLC, of Jackson.

Motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from Monday, July 3, to Wednesday, July 5, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Motion approving the mayor's appointment of Sandy Penzel to the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending in May 2026.

Motion authorizing payment in the amount of $11,025 to the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, relative to providing services under the Jackson Retail Development Program.

Motion accepting the bid of Herzog Excavating & Demolition LLC, of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $28,600, relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program.

Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Herzog Excavating & Demolition LLC, relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program.