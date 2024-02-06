Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6-20-23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Study session
1) Special event permit application for the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's Farm to Table event
2) June 14 Planning & Zoning Commission report
3) June 12 Park Board report
4) Jackson Fire Rescue grant activity report
5) Request to add a crosswalk at the intersection of North Missouri Street and Cherry Street
6) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
7) Additional items (unspecified)
