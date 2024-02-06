All sections
NewsJune 19, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6-20-23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, June 5. Financial affairs...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, June 5.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.
  • Motion approving the city collector's report.
  • Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion accepting the 2022 City of Jackson Annual Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe, and Stroder LLC, of Jackson.
  • Motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from Monday, July 3, to Wednesday, July 5, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
  • Motion approving the mayor's appointment of Sandy Penzel to the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending in May 2026.
  • Motion authorizing payment in the amount of $11,025 to the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, relative to providing services under the Jackson Retail Development Program.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Herzog Excavating & Demolition LLC, of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $28,600, relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Herzog Excavating & Demolition LLC, relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a Lighting Maintenance Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to the Highway 61 Bridge Replacement and Roadway Improvement Project.
Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $39,802.50, to Mike Light Cement Finishing Inc. of Perryville, Missouri, relative to the 2023 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $29,856.02, to Black Diamond Paving LLC of Oak Ridge, relative to the 2023 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, July 17, regarding a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning Board of Adjustment), relative to the required notice for public hearings of an appeal or variance.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, to consider removing the CO-1 (Enhanced Commercial Overlay) District from properties at the East Main Street, Old Orchard Road and Interstate 55 area.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Yield Right-Of-Way Streets Schedule" - Schedule VIII, by repealing a designation on West Mary Street.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Handicapped Parking Designated Schedule" - Schedule XVII, by adding a designation in the City Parking Lot at 124 East Adams Street

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Special event permit application for the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's Farm to Table event

2) June 14 Planning & Zoning Commission report

3) June 12 Park Board report

4) Jackson Fire Rescue grant activity report

5) Request to add a crosswalk at the intersection of North Missouri Street and Cherry Street

6) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

7) Additional items (unspecified)

