Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/19/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

Action items

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion to accept the 2016 City of Jackson Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC.

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-13, in the amount of $20,000, to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension, Phase Two.

Street Committee

Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer at the Homecomers Celebration on July 28 and 29, as submitted by the Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. July 17 to consider amendments to Chapter 65 of the City Code regarding off-site directional signage