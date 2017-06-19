All sections
June 19, 2017

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/19/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen City hall 101 Court St. Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today n Approval of minutes of regular meeting of 6/5/17 n Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports Action items n Power and Light Committee...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of minutes of regular meeting of 6/5/17
  • Financial affairs
  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion to accept the 2016 City of Jackson Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC.
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-13, in the amount of $20,000, to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension, Phase Two.
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer at the Homecomers Celebration on July 28 and 29, as submitted by the Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. July 17 to consider amendments to Chapter 65 of the City Code regarding off-site directional signage
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information Items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

  • Executive session
  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:20 p.m. today

Discussion items

  • Jackson Community Survey final report -- Jason Morado/ETC Institute
  • Retail Market Analysis progress report -- Jason Claunch/Catalyst Commercial Inc.
  • West Main Street Diamond Grinding Project
  • Planning and zoning packet
  • Discussion of previously tabled items
  • Agenda items for 7/3/17 (pending board approval)

A) Motion accepting the final report of the Jackson Community Survey, as submitted by ETC Institute

  • Additional items -- not specified
Local News

