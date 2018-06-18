Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/18/18

City hall

101 Court St.

Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of the Jackson City Cemetery and 503 and 525 S. Hope St., from R-2 (single-family residential) district and C-2 (general commercial) district to C-3 (central business) district, as submitted by the City of Jackson

Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of 311 N. High St. and 308 N. Missouri St. (including the former 315 N. High St.) from R-2 (single-family residential) district and C-2 (general commercial) district to C-3 (central business) district, as submitted by Cape Girardeau County

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion to accept the 2017 City of Jackson Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC of Jackson

Consider a motion authorizing the transfer of surplus funds to the Capital Projects Construction Fund for the purpose of funding the preliminary design-build costs associated with the Police Station Building Project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a historic landmark designation for the Old McKendree Chapel and Cemetery, as submitted by the McKendree Chapel Memorial Association

Street Committee

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. July 16 to consider a request for the renewal of an expired special-use permit for a Community Unit Plan for a senior housing development for all of Lot 1 of the Villas of Jackson Subdivision, as submitted by the Villas of West Park LLC

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. July 16 to consider a special-use permit for a new courthouse building up to four stories and 75-feet tall (from lowest adjacent grade), in a C-3 (central business) district, on property including 200-302 N. Missouri St. and 201-309 N. High St., as submitted by Cape Girardeau County

Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer, at the Independence Day Celebration, at Shelter No. 1, in Jackson City Park, on July 4, as submitted by the Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652

Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Homecomers Celebration in uptown Jackson on July 26, 27 and 28, as submitted by the Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to prohibited parking

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the Final Plat of McKendree Crossing Subdivision, Phase 1, as submitted by Mastercraft Development

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Stop Street Designation Schedule" -- Schedule VI, by adding designations on McKendree Crossing Drive and Steeplechase Road

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the rezoning of 311 N. High St. and 308 N. Missouri St. (including the former 315 N. High St.) from R-2 (single-family residential) district and C-2 (general commercial) district, to C-3 (central business) district, as submitted by Cape Girardeau County

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the rezoning of the Jackson City Cemetery and 503 and 525 S. Hope St., from R-2 (single-family residential) district and C-2 (general commercial) district to C-3 (central business) district, as submitted by the City of Jackson