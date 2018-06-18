All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 18, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/18/18

Public Hearings n Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of 311 N. High St. and 308 N. Missouri St. (including the former 315 N. High St.) from R-2 (single-family residential) district and C-2 (general commercial) district to C-3 (central business) district, as submitted by Cape Girardeau County...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Public Hearings

  • Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of 311 N. High St. and 308 N. Missouri St. (including the former 315 N. High St.) from R-2 (single-family residential) district and C-2 (general commercial) district to C-3 (central business) district, as submitted by Cape Girardeau County
  • Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of the Jackson City Cemetery and 503 and 525 S. Hope St., from R-2 (single-family residential) district and C-2 (general commercial) district to C-3 (central business) district, as submitted by the City of Jackson
  • Approval of minutes of regular meeting of 6/4/18
  • Financial affairs
  • Monthly bills

Action Items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion to accept the 2017 City of Jackson Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC of Jackson
  • Consider a motion authorizing the transfer of surplus funds to the Capital Projects Construction Fund for the purpose of funding the preliminary design-build costs associated with the Police Station Building Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a historic landmark designation for the Old McKendree Chapel and Cemetery, as submitted by the McKendree Chapel Memorial Association
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. July 16 to consider a request for the renewal of an expired special-use permit for a Community Unit Plan for a senior housing development for all of Lot 1 of the Villas of Jackson Subdivision, as submitted by the Villas of West Park LLC
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. July 16 to consider a special-use permit for a new courthouse building up to four stories and 75-feet tall (from lowest adjacent grade), in a C-3 (central business) district, on property including 200-302 N. Missouri St. and 201-309 N. High St., as submitted by Cape Girardeau County
  • Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer, at the Independence Day Celebration, at Shelter No. 1, in Jackson City Park, on July 4, as submitted by the Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652
  • Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Homecomers Celebration in uptown Jackson on July 26, 27 and 28, as submitted by the Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to prohibited parking
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the Final Plat of McKendree Crossing Subdivision, Phase 1, as submitted by Mastercraft Development
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Stop Street Designation Schedule" -- Schedule VI, by adding designations on McKendree Crossing Drive and Steeplechase Road
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the rezoning of 311 N. High St. and 308 N. Missouri St. (including the former 315 N. High St.) from R-2 (single-family residential) district and C-2 (general commercial) district, to C-3 (central business) district, as submitted by Cape Girardeau County
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the rezoning of the Jackson City Cemetery and 503 and 525 S. Hope St., from R-2 (single-family residential) district and C-2 (general commercial) district to C-3 (central business) district, as submitted by the City of Jackson
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is section 610.021 and 610.022, revised statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Abandonment of East Jefferson Street (South Hope Street to South Ohio Street)

2) Independence Day Celebration Committee update -- Alderman Larry Cunningham

3) Submission of Wastewater Utility Rate Study and Facility Plan to MDNR

4) MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction

5) P & Z packet

6) Discussion of previously tabled items

7) Additional items -- not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy