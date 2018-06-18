Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/18/18

City hall
101 Court St.
1) Abandonment of East Jefferson Street (South Hope Street to South Ohio Street)
2) Independence Day Celebration Committee update -- Alderman Larry Cunningham
3) Submission of Wastewater Utility Rate Study and Facility Plan to MDNR
4) MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction
5) P & Z packet
6) Discussion of previously tabled items
7) Additional items -- not specified
