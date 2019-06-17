Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/17/19

City hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
1) Housing Agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- Tracy Poston
2) Update on Homecomers celebration
3) Storage Building Project at Russell Heights Cemetery
4) East Main Street Railroad Tracks Removal Project engineering services proposal
5) P & Z packet
6) Discussion of previously tabled items
7) Additional items -- not specified
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.