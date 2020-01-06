Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/1/20

Jackson Board of Aldermen
6 p.m. Monday
City Hall
101 Court St.
Public Hearing
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
NEW BOARD
Administer Oath of Office to newly elected officials
Call to Order
Action Items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Information items
Executive session
Discussion items
1) Supplemental Agreement with MoDOT for the Roundabout Project at Hope Street and East Main Street -- Mr. Andy Meyer / Missouri Department of Transportation
2) Pavement repair plan on North High Street (Highway 61) -- Mr. Andy Meyer / Mis-souri Department of Transportation
3) Two-hour parking zone on North Missouri Street (West Main Street to West Wash-ington Street)
4) Community Assistance Agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation for Rotary Lake and Litz Park Lake
5) 2020 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program -- update
6) Fire Station No. 2 Flashing Signal Installation Project
7) Notify Right Now App -- update
8) Discussion of previously tabled items
9) Additional items - not specified
