Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/1/20

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Public Hearing

Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for commercial parking in an R-4 (General Residential) District, to expand an existing parking lot to include 219 North Missouri Street, as submitted by the County of Cape Girardeau.

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

Consider a motion to accept the certified election results for the April 7, 2020, Munici-pal Election, held on June 2, 2020, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Election Au-thority Kara Clark Summers

Consider a motion to record in the minutes the disposal of City records which have met their retention life and were destroyed in compliance with the guidelines established by the Missouri Secretary of State's Record Retention Schedule, under RSMo 109.230, Subsection 4

Consider a motion accepting the 2020 Electric Utility Rate Study Update, as prepared by 1898 & Co., a part of Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri.

Consider a motion amending the 2020 City of Jackson electric utility service rates.

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 41 (Municipal Utilities) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to a primary service adjustment.

Consider a motion accepting the proposal of Westrum Leak Detection, of Stratford, Io-wa, in the amount of $4,000.00 per year, relative to the Water System ComputerizedLeak Detection Survey Program.