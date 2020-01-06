All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 13, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/1/20

Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public Hearing n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for commercial parking in an R-4 (General Residential) District, to expand an existing parking lot to include 219 North Missouri Street, as submitted by the County of Cape Girardeau...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Public Hearing

  • Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for commercial parking in an R-4 (General Residential) District, to expand an existing parking lot to include 219 North Missouri Street, as submitted by the County of Cape Girardeau.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 6/1/20.

Financial affairs

  • City Collector's Report(Action)
  • City Clerk's and Treasurer's Reports (Action)

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion to accept the certified election results for the April 7, 2020, Munici-pal Election, held on June 2, 2020, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Election Au-thority Kara Clark Summers
  • Consider a motion to record in the minutes the disposal of City records which have met their retention life and were destroyed in compliance with the guidelines established by the Missouri Secretary of State's Record Retention Schedule, under RSMo 109.230, Subsection 4
  • Consider a motion accepting the 2020 Electric Utility Rate Study Update, as prepared by 1898 & Co., a part of Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri.
  • Consider a motion amending the 2020 City of Jackson electric utility service rates.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 41 (Municipal Utilities) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to a primary service adjustment.
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of Westrum Leak Detection, of Stratford, Io-wa, in the amount of $4,000.00 per year, relative to the Water System ComputerizedLeak Detection Survey Program.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Westrum Leak Detection, relative to the Water System Computerized Leak Detection Survey Program.

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Parking Prohibited Schedule -- Schedule IX", by repealing and adding designations on South Missouri Street at the Jackson Police Department.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Parking Prohibited Schedule -- Schedule IX", by repealing a designation on Barton Street at the Cape Girardeau County Administrative Offices.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Crosswalks Designated Sched-ule -- Schedule XVI", by adding designations on Parkview Street.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for commercial parking in an R-4 (General Residential) District, to expand an existing parking lot to include 219 North Missouri Street, as submitted by the County of Cape Girardeau.

NEW BOARD

Administer Oath of Office to newly elected officials

Call to Order

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Mayor appoints Members and Chairman to Power, Light , and Water Committee
  • Mayor appoints Members and Chairman to Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee
  • Mayor appoints President of the Board of Aldermen
  • Mayor appoints members to various boards, committees, and positions

Action Items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointments.
  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Alderman Paul Sander to the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's Board of Directors.

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Supplemental Agreement with MoDOT for the Roundabout Project at Hope Street and East Main Street -- Mr. Andy Meyer / Missouri Department of Transportation

2) Pavement repair plan on North High Street (Highway 61) -- Mr. Andy Meyer / Mis-souri Department of Transportation

3) Two-hour parking zone on North Missouri Street (West Main Street to West Wash-ington Street)

4) Community Assistance Agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation for Rotary Lake and Litz Park Lake

5) 2020 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program -- update

6) Fire Station No. 2 Flashing Signal Installation Project

7) Notify Right Now App -- update

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) Additional items - not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy