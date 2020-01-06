All sections
NewsMay 30, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/1/20

Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public Hearing n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of the property addressed as 357 Timber Lane, as submitted by Todd Johnson and Kaci Jo Sparkman. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 5/18/20...

story image illustation

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Public Hearing

  • Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of the property addressed as 357 Timber Lane, as submitted by Todd Johnson and Kaci Jo Sparkman.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 5/18/20.

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion to accept the 2019 City of Jackson Annual Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe, and Stroder, LLC, of Jackson

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion accepting the North High Street and Deerwood Drive Intersection Traffic Study, as prepared by Lochmueller Group, of St. Louis, Missouri.
  • Consider a motion approving the existing cooperative purchasing agreement proposal of SAK Construction, LLC, of O'Fallon, Missouri, in the amount of $97,487.50, relative to the 2020 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with SAK Construction, LLC, under the 2020 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Electric Utility Rate Study update -- Mr. Adam Young /1898 & Co.

2) Retail update -- Mrs. Jen Berti / Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce

3) COVID-19 Response Plan update and timeline

4) Homecomers update -- Mr. Larry Koehler/American Legion Post 158

5) Traffic control plan for the Water System Facility Implementation Project, Phase 2, Project 2B

6) Repeal of on-street parkng on east side of South Missouri Street at Police Station

7) Power Plant Masonry Repointing Project

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) Additional items - not specified

