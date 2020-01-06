Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/1/20

Jackson Board of Aldermen
6 p.m. Monday
City Hall
101 Court St.
Public Hearing
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
Information items
Executive session
Discussion items
1) Electric Utility Rate Study update -- Mr. Adam Young /1898 & Co.
2) Retail update -- Mrs. Jen Berti / Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce
3) COVID-19 Response Plan update and timeline
4) Homecomers update -- Mr. Larry Koehler/American Legion Post 158
5) Traffic control plan for the Water System Facility Implementation Project, Phase 2, Project 2B
6) Repeal of on-street parkng on east side of South Missouri Street at Police Station
7) Power Plant Masonry Repointing Project
8) Discussion of previously tabled items
9) Additional items - not specified
