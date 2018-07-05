All sections
NewsMay 7, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/7/18

n Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 4/16/18 n Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports Action items n Power and light committee...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of minutes
  • Minutes of regular meeting of 4/16/18
  • Financial affairs
  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

  • Power and light committee
  • Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointments to various boards and committees
  • Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Joe Touchette to the University of Missouri Extension Office Council
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign depository agreements with Commerce Bank and Wood & Huston Bank
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Kim Hoskins Environmental Consulting LLC of St. Louis relative to providing engineering services under a master agreement for professional engineering/architectural services
  • Street committee
  • Consider a motion approving a retailers of malt liquor (beer) by drink, 5-percent license for Sassy's Diner at 437 W. Main St.
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-07, in the amount of $9,140, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau ** relative to providing survey, soil boring and environmental site assessment for the Police Station Building Project
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. June 4 to consider the abandonment of East Jefferson Street, between South Hope and South Ohio streets, as submitted by Immaculate Conception Church and School
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of Sunset Point Subdivision, as submitted by Todd and Janice Lumsden
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is section 610.021 and 610.022, revised statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:40 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Wastewater Utility Rate Study, Part Two -- Stephen Randolph, Horner & Shifrin Inc.

2) Updates on various park projects

3) Amendments to Chapter 39 of the Code, relative to the parking of recreational vehicles

4) Amendments to Chapter 39 of the Code, relative to the elimination of the commuter parking lot on South Missouri Street

5) East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard Intersection Evaluation Study

6) Minor Plat of M.I. Third Subdivision

7) Contract agreement with Abbottsford Land Management LP, relative to a special tax district on East Main Street

8) Wastewater Pretreatment Program modifications engineering services proposal

9) Power Plant NESHAP Stack Testing Program engineering services proposal

10) Design-Build method for the Jackson Police Station Building Project

11) Discussion of previously tabled items

12) Agenda items for 05/21/2018 (pending board approval)

A) Hearing to consider a request for amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code, regarding the removal of certain residential uses from the O-1 (Professional Office) District, as submitted by residents of Broadridge Subdivision

B) Motion approving the updated hours of operation schedule for the Jackson Swimming Pool, effective May 26

C) Ordinance approving the minor plat of M.I. Third Subdivision, as submitted by Maevers Management

D) Ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Maevers Investments LLC relative to improvements to Kimbel Lane

E) Ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code, relative to prohibited parking

F) Ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code, relative to commuter parking lots

G) Ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Abbottsford Land Management LP relative to a special tax district

H) Motion approving construction plans for a proposed commercial entrance and median break on East Main Street, as submitted by Abbottsford Land Management LP

I) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-08, in the amount of $13,400, to Cochran Engineering of Union, Missouri, relative to providing construction phase engineering services under the East Main Street Median Break Project

J) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-09, in the amount of $5,200, to Kim Hoskins Environmental Consulting LLC of St. Louis relative to the Wastewater Pretreatment Program Modifications

K) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-10, in the amount of $15,000, to Hastings Engineering Inc. of St. Louis relative to the Power Plant NESHAP Stack Testing Program

L) Motion accepting the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard Intersection Evaluation Study, as prepared by Smith & Co. Engineers of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

M) Motion accepting the Wastewater Utility Rate Study, as prepared by Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis.

N) Ordinance amending Chapter 65 of the Code, regarding removal of certain residential uses from the O-1 (Professional Office) District, as submitted by residents of Broadridge Subdivision

14) Additional items -- not specified

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

