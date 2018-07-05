Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/7/18

City hall
101 Court St.
1) Wastewater Utility Rate Study, Part Two -- Stephen Randolph, Horner & Shifrin Inc.
2) Updates on various park projects
3) Amendments to Chapter 39 of the Code, relative to the parking of recreational vehicles
4) Amendments to Chapter 39 of the Code, relative to the elimination of the commuter parking lot on South Missouri Street
5) East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard Intersection Evaluation Study
6) Minor Plat of M.I. Third Subdivision
7) Contract agreement with Abbottsford Land Management LP, relative to a special tax district on East Main Street
8) Wastewater Pretreatment Program modifications engineering services proposal
9) Power Plant NESHAP Stack Testing Program engineering services proposal
10) Design-Build method for the Jackson Police Station Building Project
11) Discussion of previously tabled items
12) Agenda items for 05/21/2018 (pending board approval)
A) Hearing to consider a request for amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code, regarding the removal of certain residential uses from the O-1 (Professional Office) District, as submitted by residents of Broadridge Subdivision
B) Motion approving the updated hours of operation schedule for the Jackson Swimming Pool, effective May 26
C) Ordinance approving the minor plat of M.I. Third Subdivision, as submitted by Maevers Management
D) Ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Maevers Investments LLC relative to improvements to Kimbel Lane
E) Ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code, relative to prohibited parking
F) Ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code, relative to commuter parking lots
G) Ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Abbottsford Land Management LP relative to a special tax district
H) Motion approving construction plans for a proposed commercial entrance and median break on East Main Street, as submitted by Abbottsford Land Management LP
I) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-08, in the amount of $13,400, to Cochran Engineering of Union, Missouri, relative to providing construction phase engineering services under the East Main Street Median Break Project
J) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-09, in the amount of $5,200, to Kim Hoskins Environmental Consulting LLC of St. Louis relative to the Wastewater Pretreatment Program Modifications
K) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-10, in the amount of $15,000, to Hastings Engineering Inc. of St. Louis relative to the Power Plant NESHAP Stack Testing Program
L) Motion accepting the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard Intersection Evaluation Study, as prepared by Smith & Co. Engineers of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
M) Motion accepting the Wastewater Utility Rate Study, as prepared by Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis.
N) Ordinance amending Chapter 65 of the Code, regarding removal of certain residential uses from the O-1 (Professional Office) District, as submitted by residents of Broadridge Subdivision
14) Additional items -- not specified
