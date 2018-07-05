Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/7/18

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

Minutes of regular meeting of 4/16/18

Financial affairs

City collector's report

City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power and light committee

Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointments to various boards and committees

Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Joe Touchette to the University of Missouri Extension Office Council

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign depository agreements with Commerce Bank and Wood & Huston Bank

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Kim Hoskins Environmental Consulting LLC of St. Louis relative to providing engineering services under a master agreement for professional engineering/architectural services

Street committee

Consider a motion approving a retailers of malt liquor (beer) by drink, 5-percent license for Sassy's Diner at 437 W. Main St.

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-07, in the amount of $9,140, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau ** relative to providing survey, soil boring and environmental site assessment for the Police Station Building Project

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. June 4 to consider the abandonment of East Jefferson Street, between South Hope and South Ohio streets, as submitted by Immaculate Conception Church and School

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of Sunset Point Subdivision, as submitted by Todd and Janice Lumsden

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

Reports by mayor

Reports by city attorney

Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is section 610.021 and 610.022, revised statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:40 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Wastewater Utility Rate Study, Part Two -- Stephen Randolph, Horner & Shifrin Inc.

2) Updates on various park projects

3) Amendments to Chapter 39 of the Code, relative to the parking of recreational vehicles

4) Amendments to Chapter 39 of the Code, relative to the elimination of the commuter parking lot on South Missouri Street

5) East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard Intersection Evaluation Study

6) Minor Plat of M.I. Third Subdivision

7) Contract agreement with Abbottsford Land Management LP, relative to a special tax district on East Main Street

8) Wastewater Pretreatment Program modifications engineering services proposal