Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/4/20

Jackson Board of Aldermen
6 p.m. Monday
City Hall
101 Court St.
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
Information items
Executive session
Discussion items
1) Utility penalties and cut-offs
2) COVID-19 Response Plan -- update
3) Police Station Building Project -- update
4) Roundabout Project on East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard -- update
5) Underground Facilities Locating and Marking Services Program -- bid tabulation
6) Notify Right Now app
7) Recycling Center cost overview
8) Discussion of any previously tabled items
9) Additional items - not specified
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.