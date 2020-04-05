All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 2, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/4/20

Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 4/20/20. Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a resolution accepting a voluntary annexation petition for the property addressed as 357 Timber Lane, and setting a public hearing for Monday, June 1, 2020, at 6:00 P.M., as submitted by Todd Johnson and Kaci Jo Sparkman...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 4/20/20.

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a resolution accepting a voluntary annexation petition for the property addressed as 357 Timber Lane, and setting a public hearing for Monday, June 1, 2020, at 6:00 P.M., as submitted by Todd Johnson and Kaci Jo Sparkman
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing an Annexation Agreement with Todd Johnson and Kaci Jo Sparkman, relative to the voluntary annexation of 357 Timber Lane

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion to approve a matching expenditure, not to exceed $6,000.00, relative to the 2020 Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Display
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Utility penalties and cut-offs

2) COVID-19 Response Plan -- update

3) Police Station Building Project -- update

4) Roundabout Project on East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard -- update

5) Underground Facilities Locating and Marking Services Program -- bid tabulation

6) Notify Right Now app

7) Recycling Center cost overview

8) Discussion of any previously tabled items

9) Additional items - not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters enshrine abortion rights in a state that has...
NewsNov. 6
Cape Girardeau County faces ballot machine glitch as water r...
NewsNov. 6
Wasinger, Bailey, Malek, Hoskins win state offices
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump flips Georgia and moves closer to reclaiming the White House
NewsNov. 6
Trump flips Georgia and moves closer to reclaiming the White House
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
NewsNov. 6
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
NewsNov. 6
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
NewsNov. 6
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy