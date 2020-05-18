Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/18/20

- Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, June 15, 2020, at 6:00 P.M., to consider a request for a Special Use Permit for commercial parking in an R-4 (GeneralResidential) District, to expand an existing parking lot to include 219 North Missouri Street, as submitted by the County of Cape Girardeau.
- Consider a motion accepting the bid of Precise Target Locating, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in various amounts shown on the Bid Sheet dated April 23, 2020, relative to providing services under the Underground Facilities Locating and Marking Services Program
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Precise Target Locating, relative to the Underground Facilities Locating and Marking Services Program
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Radiology Investment Group Subdivision, as submitted by Radiology Investment Group, LLC
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Montgomery Bank, relative to the adoption of the central island of the roundabout at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard, under the Adopt-A-Street Program
- Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
1) Utility penalties and cut-offs
2) COVID-19 Response Plan -- update
3) Police Station Building Project -- update
4) Roundabout Project on East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard -- update
5) Underground Facilities Locating and Marking Services Program -- bid tabulation
6) Notify Right Now app
7) Recycling Center cost overview
