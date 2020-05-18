Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/18/20

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, June 15, 2020, at 6:00 P.M., to consider a request for a Special Use Permit for commercial parking in an R-4 (GeneralResidential) District, to expand an existing parking lot to include 219 North Missouri Street, as submitted by the County of Cape Girardeau.

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Precise Target Locating, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in various amounts shown on the Bid Sheet dated April 23, 2020, relative to providing services under the Underground Facilities Locating and Marking Services Program

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Precise Target Locating, relative to the Underground Facilities Locating and Marking Services Program

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Radiology Investment Group Subdivision, as submitted by Radiology Investment Group, LLC