NewsMay 16, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/18/20

Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Proclamation n Mayor's proclamation recognizing the week of May 17-23 to be National Public Works Week in Jackson. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 5/4/20. Financial affairs...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Proclamation

  • Mayor's proclamation recognizing the week of May 17-23 to be National Public Works Week in Jackson.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 5/4/20.

Financial affairs

  • City Collector's report
  • City Clerk's and Treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion to waive late payment penalties to City utility customers for the March 1, April 1, and May 1, 2020, utility bills, due to the economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, to reduce the contract amount by $174.21, to Penzel Construction Company, Inc., of Jackson, Missouri, relative to the Police Station Building Project
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Squeaky Clean Cleaning Service, LLC, of Jackson, Missouri, in the amount of $1,483.50 per month, relative to providing services under the Police Station Janitorial Services Program
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Squeaky Clean Cleaning Service, LLC, relative to the Police Station Janitorial Services Program
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Modification to the Development Agreement with Midwest Hospitality Group, LLC, relative to the construction of a commercial development at 3003 South Old Orchard Road

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, June 15, 2020, at 6:00 P.M., to consider a request for a Special Use Permit for commercial parking in an R-4 (GeneralResidential) District, to expand an existing parking lot to include 219 North Missouri Street, as submitted by the County of Cape Girardeau.
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Precise Target Locating, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in various amounts shown on the Bid Sheet dated April 23, 2020, relative to providing services under the Underground Facilities Locating and Marking Services Program
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Precise Target Locating, relative to the Underground Facilities Locating and Marking Services Program
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Radiology Investment Group Subdivision, as submitted by Radiology Investment Group, LLC
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Montgomery Bank, relative to the adoption of the central island of the roundabout at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard, under the Adopt-A-Street Program

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Utility penalties and cut-offs

2) COVID-19 Response Plan -- update

3) Police Station Building Project -- update

4) Roundabout Project on East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard -- update

5) Underground Facilities Locating and Marking Services Program -- bid tabulation

6) Notify Right Now app

7) Recycling Center cost overview

8) Discussion of any previously tabled items

9) Additional items - not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

