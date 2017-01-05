Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/1/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

Action items

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion accepting the Wastewater Facility Plan, as prepared by Horner and Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis

Consider a motion accepting the bid of G&W Electric Co. of Bolingbrook, Illinois, in the amount of $44,932, and authorizing the purchase of 34.5 kV reclosers for the West Substation

Consider a motion approving the revised materials costs of $55 for decorating each tree and $25 for decorating each light pole, to Lawn Designs & Guttering LLC of Benton, Missouri, under the 2017 Holiday Extravaganza Event in the City Park, due to animal damage and vandalism done to lighting material

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign a depository agreement with The Bank of Missouri

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a municipal easement deed and a temporary construction easement deed from the Donna Johannes Schuette Revocable Trust, dated Oct. 17, 2016, relative to the Williams Creek Interceptor Sewer Project

Street Committee

Consider a motion approving a matching expenditure, not to exceed $6,000, relative to the annual Independence Day celebration fireworks display

Consider a motion approving the appointment of Mayor Dwain Hahs and city administrator James Roach to serve on the board of directors of the Southeast Missouri Metropolitan Planning Organization, and Public Works director Rodney Bollinger as an alternate, for a two-year term beginning May 20, 2017