NewsMay 1, 2017

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/1/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen City hall 101 Court St. Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today n Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 4/17/2017 n Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items n Power and Light Committee n Consider a motion accepting the Wastewater Facility Plan, as prepared by Horner and Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of minutes
  • Minutes of regular meeting of 4/17/2017
  • Financial affairs
  • Monthly bills

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion accepting the Wastewater Facility Plan, as prepared by Horner and Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of G&W Electric Co. of Bolingbrook, Illinois, in the amount of $44,932, and authorizing the purchase of 34.5 kV reclosers for the West Substation
  • Consider a motion approving the revised materials costs of $55 for decorating each tree and $25 for decorating each light pole, to Lawn Designs & Guttering LLC of Benton, Missouri, under the 2017 Holiday Extravaganza Event in the City Park, due to animal damage and vandalism done to lighting material
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign a depository agreement with The Bank of Missouri
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a municipal easement deed and a temporary construction easement deed from the Donna Johannes Schuette Revocable Trust, dated Oct. 17, 2016, relative to the Williams Creek Interceptor Sewer Project
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion approving a matching expenditure, not to exceed $6,000, relative to the annual Independence Day celebration fireworks display
  • Consider a motion approving the appointment of Mayor Dwain Hahs and city administrator James Roach to serve on the board of directors of the Southeast Missouri Metropolitan Planning Organization, and Public Works director Rodney Bollinger as an alternate, for a two-year term beginning May 20, 2017
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.025.3 and 610.025.1, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:40 p.m. today

  • Playground equipment at bandshell in City Park -- Park Memorial and Donation Form
  • Operable partition in the common area of the Jackson Civic Center
  • Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B bid tabulation
  • West Main Street Diamond Grinding Project
  • Discussion of previously tabled items
  • Agenda items for 5/15/2017 (pending board approval)

A) Motion approving a Park Memorial and Donation Form from the Jackson Municipal Band, for the donation of playground equipment in City Park

  • Additional items -- not specified

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

