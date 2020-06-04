Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/6/20

- Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-05, in the amount of $40,000.00, to Allen & Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Electric System Coordination Study
- Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-06, in the amount of $44,000.00, to Allen & Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Substation Circuit Protective Relaying Replacement Project, Phase 1
- Consider a motion approving an increase in expenditures, in the amount of $17,500.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 16-04, to Allen & Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing additional engineering services under the South Farmington Road Electric Line Extension Project
- Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-07, in the amount of $24,000.00, to 1898 & Co., a part of Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the 2020 Electric Utility Rate Study Update
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 3 of the Code ofOrdinances, relative to actions at times of extreme emergencies
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 45 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to tobacco products
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
- Consider a motion, to bring from the table, a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for a reptile rescue organization as a home occupation, in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 2745 Mansfield Place, as submitted by Dru and Tara Reeves.
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for a reptile rescue organization as a home occupation, in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 2745 Mansfield Place, as submitted by Dru and Tara Reeves
- Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $7,809.89, to Mike Light Cement Finishing, of Perryville, Missouri, relative to the 2019 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program
- Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $25,405.00, to Jokerst, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 1
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to street repairs on North Missouri Street at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Penzel Subdivision, as submitted by West Hubble Development 325, LP
Information items
- Reports by mayor
- Reports by council members
- Reports by city attorney
- Reports by city administrator
- Discussion of future items
Executive session
- Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items
1) Chapter 100 Industrial Revenue Bond Project update / Mr. John Mehner-CapeGirardeau Area MAGNET
2) Discussion of previously tabled items
3) Additional items - not specified