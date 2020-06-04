All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 4, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/6/20

Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. n The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet in April for regular meetings and study sessions on Monday, April 6 and April 20, at 6:00 p.m. However, the Board will be moving their meetings to a virtual format beginning next Monday. Residents can watch and participate remotely from the safety of their homes on the City's YouTube page at www.jacksonmo.org/view...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

  • The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet in April for regular meetings and study sessions on Monday, April 6 and April 20, at 6:00 p.m. However, the Board will be moving their meetings to a virtual format beginning next Monday. Residents can watch and participate remotely from the safety of their homes on the City's YouTube page at www.jacksonmo.org/view.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 3/16/20.
  • Minutes of special meeting of 3/20/20.

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-05, in the amount of $40,000.00, to Allen & Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Electric System Coordination Study
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-06, in the amount of $44,000.00, to Allen & Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Substation Circuit Protective Relaying Replacement Project, Phase 1
  • Consider a motion approving an increase in expenditures, in the amount of $17,500.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 16-04, to Allen & Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing additional engineering services under the South Farmington Road Electric Line Extension Project
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-07, in the amount of $24,000.00, to 1898 & Co., a part of Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the 2020 Electric Utility Rate Study Update
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 3 of the Code ofOrdinances, relative to actions at times of extreme emergencies
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 45 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to tobacco products

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion, to bring from the table, a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for a reptile rescue organization as a home occupation, in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 2745 Mansfield Place, as submitted by Dru and Tara Reeves.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for a reptile rescue organization as a home occupation, in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 2745 Mansfield Place, as submitted by Dru and Tara Reeves
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $7,809.89, to Mike Light Cement Finishing, of Perryville, Missouri, relative to the 2019 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $25,405.00, to Jokerst, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 1
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to street repairs on North Missouri Street at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Penzel Subdivision, as submitted by West Hubble Development 325, LP

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Chapter 100 Industrial Revenue Bond Project update / Mr. John Mehner-CapeGirardeau Area MAGNET

2) Discussion of previously tabled items

3) Additional items - not specified

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy