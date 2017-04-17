Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/17/17

Public hearing
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 201, 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 and 215 S. Kingshighway from C-2 (highway commercial) to PD (planned development) and for approval of the application and preliminary Development plan for a proposed commercial development
Consent agenda
- An ordinance renaming North Church Street to Northchurch Street
- An ordinance annexing unincorporated land at 484 Limbaugh Lane into the city limits, upon the request of Thomas Drew Fitzgerald and Barbara Ann Fitzgerald
- An ordinance zoning property at 484 Limbaugh Lane as R-1, single-family suburban residential district
- An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with HMHP LLC to place a fence on right of way at 505 Aquamsi St.
New ordinances
- An ordinance accepting a permanent sanitary-sewer easement from South K Inc. for the Dollar Tree project at 201 S. Kingshighway
- An ordinance establishing the speed limit along and in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout
- An ordinance repealing stop signs at the intersections of Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive
- An ordinance establishing yield signs at the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout
- An ordinance establishing a one-way street in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout
- An ordinance amending two-hour parking along a portion of Fountain Street
- An ordinance rezoning property at 201, 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 and 215 S. Kingshighway and approving the preliminary development plan for a proposed commercial development
- An ordinance imposing a 90-day moratorium on the issuance of building permits for construction projects using shipping containers as building materials
Appointments
- Appointments to the airport advisory board
- Appointment to the board of adjustment
Jackson Board of Aldermen
City hall
101 Court St.
Regular meeting, 7 p.m. today
Public Hearings
Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit request for a Community Unit Plan for two detached single-family dwellings on a single lot, in a C-3 (Central Business) District, at 215 West Washington Street, as submitted by Kenneth Elfrink
Action Items
- Power and light committee
- Consider a motion to accept the certified election results for the April 4, 2017, municipal election, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Commission Clerk Kara Clark Summers
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of an Electric Line Easement Deed from The James B. Goggin Revocable Trust U/A/D April 8, 2005, relative to the Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension Project
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Water Line Easement Deed from Ralph and Evelyn Wille, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinance, relative to the start time for regular meetings of the Board of Aldermen
- Consider a motion accepting the bid of Rauckman High Voltage Sales, LLC, of Belleville, Illinois, in the amount of $139,384, and authorizing the purchase of 34.5 kV circuit breakers for the West Substation and Power Plant Substation
Street Committee
- Consider a motion accepting the East Main Street Intersection Evaluations Study, as prepared by Lochmueller Group, of St. Louis, Missouri
- Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial and Donation Form from the Reorganized School District R-II of Cape Girardeau County, for the donation of bleachers and a press box at Field No. 5 in the City Park
- Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-07, in the amount of $60 per hour, to Strickland Engineering, Inc., of Jackson for providing consulting engineering services, under the Uptown Historic Lighting and Event Power Project and the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B Uptown
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Parking Prohibited Schedule -- Schedule IX", by adding designations on Elmwood Boulevard, Priest Street, and Henderson Street
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for a Community Unit Plan for two detached single-family dwelling on a single lot, in a C-3 (Central Business) District, at 215 West Washington St., as submitted by Kenneth Elfrink
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
- Reports by mayor
- Reports by council members
- Reports by city attorney
- Reports by city administrator
Discussion of future agenda items
- Administer oath of office to newly elected officials
- Mayor appoints Members and Chairman to Power and Light Committee
- Mayor appoints Members and Chairman to Street Committee
- Mayor appoints President of the Board of Aldermen
- Mayor appoints members to various boards and committees
- Power and light committee
- Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointments to various boards, committees and positions
- Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of the Municipal Judge and the Alternate Municipal Judge
- Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Alderwoman Wanda Young as an ex officio member of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's Board of Directors
- Street committee
- Executive Session
- Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended
Study session, 7:30 p.m. today
1) Wastewater Facility Plan / Mr. Ed Sewing -- Horner & Shifrin, Inc.
2) City Park Restroom Building Project / Prevailing wage issue
3) Discussion of previously tabled items
4) Agenda items for 05/01/2017 (Pending Board approval)
A) Motion accepting the Wastewater Facility Plan, as prepared by Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, Missouri
5) Additional items -- not specified