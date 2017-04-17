Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/17/17

Public hearing

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 201, 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 and 215 S. Kingshighway from C-2 (highway commercial) to PD (planned development) and for approval of the application and preliminary Development plan for a proposed commercial development

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 201, 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 and 215 S. Kingshighway from C-2 (highway commercial) to PD (planned development) and for approval of the application and preliminary Development plan for a proposed commercial development

Consent agenda

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with HMHP LLC to place a fence on right of way at 505 Aquamsi St.

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with HMHP LLC to place a fence on right of way at 505 Aquamsi St.

An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits

An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits

An ordinance annexing unincorporated land at 484 Limbaugh Lane into the city limits, upon the request of Thomas Drew Fitzgerald and Barbara Ann Fitzgerald

An ordinance annexing unincorporated land at 484 Limbaugh Lane into the city limits, upon the request of Thomas Drew Fitzgerald and Barbara Ann Fitzgerald

New ordinances

An ordinance imposing a 90-day moratorium on the issuance of building permits for construction projects using shipping containers as building materials

An ordinance imposing a 90-day moratorium on the issuance of building permits for construction projects using shipping containers as building materials

An ordinance rezoning property at 201, 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 and 215 S. Kingshighway and approving the preliminary development plan for a proposed commercial development

An ordinance rezoning property at 201, 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 and 215 S. Kingshighway and approving the preliminary development plan for a proposed commercial development

An ordinance establishing a one-way street in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout

An ordinance establishing a one-way street in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout

An ordinance establishing yield signs at the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout

An ordinance establishing yield signs at the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout

An ordinance repealing stop signs at the intersections of Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive

An ordinance repealing stop signs at the intersections of Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive

An ordinance establishing the speed limit along and in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout

An ordinance establishing the speed limit along and in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout

An ordinance accepting a permanent sanitary-sewer easement from South K Inc. for the Dollar Tree project at 201 S. Kingshighway

An ordinance accepting a permanent sanitary-sewer easement from South K Inc. for the Dollar Tree project at 201 S. Kingshighway

Appointments

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 7 p.m. today

Public Hearings

Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit request for a Community Unit Plan for two detached single-family dwellings on a single lot, in a C-3 (Central Business) District, at 215 West Washington Street, as submitted by Kenneth Elfrink

Action Items

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Rauckman High Voltage Sales, LLC, of Belleville, Illinois, in the amount of $139,384, and authorizing the purchase of 34.5 kV circuit breakers for the West Substation and Power Plant Substation

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Rauckman High Voltage Sales, LLC, of Belleville, Illinois, in the amount of $139,384, and authorizing the purchase of 34.5 kV circuit breakers for the West Substation and Power Plant Substation

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinance, relative to the start time for regular meetings of the Board of Aldermen

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinance, relative to the start time for regular meetings of the Board of Aldermen

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Water Line Easement Deed from Ralph and Evelyn Wille, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Water Line Easement Deed from Ralph and Evelyn Wille, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of an Electric Line Easement Deed from The James B. Goggin Revocable Trust U/A/D April 8, 2005, relative to the Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension Project

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of an Electric Line Easement Deed from The James B. Goggin Revocable Trust U/A/D April 8, 2005, relative to the Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension Project

Consider a motion to accept the certified election results for the April 4, 2017, municipal election, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Commission Clerk Kara Clark Summers

Consider a motion to accept the certified election results for the April 4, 2017, municipal election, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Commission Clerk Kara Clark Summers

Street Committee

Consider a motion accepting the East Main Street Intersection Evaluations Study, as prepared by Lochmueller Group, of St. Louis, Missouri

Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial and Donation Form from the Reorganized School District R-II of Cape Girardeau County, for the donation of bleachers and a press box at Field No. 5 in the City Park

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-07, in the amount of $60 per hour, to Strickland Engineering, Inc., of Jackson for providing consulting engineering services, under the Uptown Historic Lighting and Event Power Project and the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B Uptown

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Parking Prohibited Schedule -- Schedule IX", by adding designations on Elmwood Boulevard, Priest Street, and Henderson Street