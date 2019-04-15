Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/15/19

City hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
Administer oath of office to newly elected officials
6:30 p.m. today
1) Amendments to the City Code regarding medical marijuana
2) Independence Day Celebration and fireworks display
3) Soccer Park Field Lighting Project estimates
4) Roundabout project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard -- property acquisition packets
5) Walk Jackson Program
6) P&Z packet
7) Discussion of previously tabled items
8) Additional items -- not specified
