NewsApril 15, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/15/19

Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of 04/01/2019 Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports Action items n Power, Light and Water Committee...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of 04/01/2019

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

  • Power, Light and Water Committee
  • A motion to accept the certified election results for the April 2 municipal election
  • An ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with PAJCO Inc. and Smith & Co. Engineers, relative to environmental investigations at the police/fire complex
  • Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. May 6 to consider the rezoning of an unaddressed 3.34-acre tract at the east end of Ridge Road, north of 4002 Ridge Road and adjacent to Interstate 55, from C-2 (general commercial) District and CO-1 (enhanced-commercial overlay) District to R-2 (single-family residential) District, as submitted by Litz Brothers Inc.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

New board

Administer oath of office to newly elected officials

Appointments

  • Power, Light and Water Committee -- mayor appoints members and chairperson
  • Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee -- mayor appoints members and chairperson
  • Board of Aldermen -- mayor appoints president
  • Boards and committees -- mayor appoints members to various boards and committees

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • A motion approving the mayor's appointments to various boards, committees and positions; and Michelle Spooler to the office of municipal judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit and Wayne Keller as alternate municipal judge
  • A motion approving the mayor's appointment of Alderwoman Wanda Young as an ex-officio board member of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Board of Directors
  • Street Committee

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Amendments to the City Code regarding medical marijuana

2) Independence Day Celebration and fireworks display

3) Soccer Park Field Lighting Project estimates

4) Roundabout project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard -- property acquisition packets

5) Walk Jackson Program

6) P&Z packet

7) Discussion of previously tabled items

8) Additional items -- not specified

