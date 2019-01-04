Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/1/19

City hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
6:20 p.m. today
1) Use Tax Education & Outreach Strategy -- Callie Miller, BOLD Marketing
2) Groundwater monitoring well request at the Police/Fire Complex -- Joe Leahy, Kevin Knight and Bill Robison, Smith & Co. Engineers
3) West Jefferson Street right of way abandonment request (South Union Avenue to Daisy Street)
4) Holiday Extravaganza Lighting Program in the City Park
5) Discussion of previously tabled items
6) Additional items -- not specified
