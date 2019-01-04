All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 1, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/1/19

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 3/18/2019 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items n Power and Light Committee n Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to design-build projects...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 3/18/2019

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 3 of the Code of ** Ordinances, relative to design-build projects
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion approving an expenditure of $1,000 to First Call for Help of Southeast Missouri, relative to providing services
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the record plat of a replat of the original City of Jackson Cemetery, being all lots south of Heliotrope Way, as submitted by the City of Jackson, for the purpose of removing lots and parts of lots from the City Cemetery, relative to the police station building project

Non-agenda citizen input

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by aldermen
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

6:20 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Use Tax Education & Outreach Strategy -- Callie Miller, BOLD Marketing

2) Groundwater monitoring well request at the Police/Fire Complex -- Joe Leahy, Kevin Knight and Bill Robison, Smith & Co. Engineers

3) West Jefferson Street right of way abandonment request (South Union Avenue to Daisy Street)

4) Holiday Extravaganza Lighting Program in the City Park

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

6) Additional items -- not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy