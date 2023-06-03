Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/6/23

Power, Light, and Water Committee
- Motion approving a City of Jackson merchant application with CSG Forte Payments, Inc., of Allen, Texas, for payment processing services through a CivicPlus application, CivicGov.
- Resolution declaring the intent of the city of Jackson, to proceed with the issuance of Combined Waterworks and Sewerage System Revenue Bonds.
- Motion accepting a quote from Shawnee Electric Contractors, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, in the amount of $1,821.00, relative to the Jackson Civic Center Assisted Door Opener Project.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Shawnee Electric Contractors, Inc., relative to the Jackson Civic Center Assisted Door Opener Project.
- Motion accepting a quote from Cape Paint & Glass, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, in the amount of $5,986.00, relative to the Jackson Civic Center Assisted Door Opener Project.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Cape Paint & Glass, Inc., relative to the Jackson Civic Center Assisted Door Opener Project.
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
- Motion approving a City of Jackson merchant application with CSG Forte Payments, Inc., of Allen, Texas, for payment processing services through a CivicPlus application, CivicRec.
- Motion approving the Preliminary Plat of Orchard Place Subdivision, as submitted by The Villas of West Park, LLC.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Handicapped Parking Designated Schedule" -- Schedule XVII, by establishing a designation on Daisy Avenue.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Southeast Missouri Pets, of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing services to the City of Jackson.
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
- Report by Mayor
- Reports by Board Members
- Report by City Attorney
- Report by City Administrator
- Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
No study session scheduled