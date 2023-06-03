Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/6/23

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion approving a City of Jackson merchant application with CSG Forte Payments, Inc., of Allen, Texas, for payment processing services through a CivicPlus application, CivicGov.

Resolution declaring the intent of the city of Jackson, to proceed with the issuance of Combined Waterworks and Sewerage System Revenue Bonds.

Motion accepting a quote from Shawnee Electric Contractors, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, in the amount of $1,821.00, relative to the Jackson Civic Center Assisted Door Opener Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Shawnee Electric Contractors, Inc., relative to the Jackson Civic Center Assisted Door Opener Project.

Motion accepting a quote from Cape Paint & Glass, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, in the amount of $5,986.00, relative to the Jackson Civic Center Assisted Door Opener Project.