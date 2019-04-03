Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/4/19

Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
- Reports by mayor
- Reports by council members
- Reports by city attorney
- Reports by city administrator
- Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session
- Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Study session
6:15 p.m., today
Discussion items
1) Use Tax Education and Outreach Strategy -- Dana Thomas, BOLD Marketing
2) Roundabout project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard -- construction schedule
3) Discussion of previously tabled items
4) Additional items -- not specified