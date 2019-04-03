All sections
NewsMarch 4, 2019
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/4/19
Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 02/20/2019 Financial affairs n Monthly bills (action) Action items n Power and Light Committee n Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Elizabeth Gibbar to the Jackson Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending in April 2021...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 02/20/2019

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills (action)

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Elizabeth Gibbar to the Jackson Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending in April 2021
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-10, in the amount of $16,500, to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Electric Line Relocation Project for the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard roundabout
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Penzel Construction Co. Inc. for electric line relocations at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse construction site
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the conveyance of a general warranty deed to Cara Eggimann, relative to the sale of real estate at 529 Eastview Court
Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

6:15 p.m., today

Discussion items

1) Use Tax Education and Outreach Strategy -- Dana Thomas, BOLD Marketing

2) Roundabout project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard -- construction schedule

3) Discussion of previously tabled items

4) Additional items -- not specified

