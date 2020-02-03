Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/2/20

Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Joe Touchette to the University of Missouri Extension Office Council.

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $9,316.47, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -- Phase 2, Project 2A.

