Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/2/20

6 p.m. today
City Hall
101 Court St.
1) Request for abandonment of a sanitary sewer easement at 2122 E. Jackson Blvd.
2) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -- Phase 2, Project 2B -- Lisa Fennewald, P.E., Horner & Shifrin Inc.
3) Amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances (accessory dwelling units) -- update
4) On-street operation of all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles -- update
5) North Farmington Road Asphalt Coring Project -- engineering services proposal
6) Chapter 100 proposal -- John Mehner, Cape Girardeau Area Magnet
7) Road closure report
8) Discussion of previously tabled items
9) Additional items -- not specified
