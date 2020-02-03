All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 2, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/2/20

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 2/19/20. Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports Action items Power, Light and Water Committee...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. today

City Hall

101 Court St.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 2/19/20.

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Joe Touchette to the University of Missouri Extension Office Council.
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $9,316.47, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -- Phase 2, Project 2A.
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-02, in the amount of $11,040, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing inspection services under the South Old Orchard Road Water System Interconnection Project.

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-03, in the amount of $12,900, to Lochmueller Group Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing services under the North High Street and Deerwood Drive Intersection Traffic Study.
  • Consider a motion, to bring from the table, a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a bed-and-breakfast dwelling in an R-2 (single-family residential) district, at 736 Greensferry Road, as submitted by Christine M. Pagano.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a bed-and-breakfast dwelling in an R-2 (single-family residential) district, at 736 Greensferry Road, as submitted by Christine M. Pagano.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Request for abandonment of a sanitary sewer easement at 2122 E. Jackson Blvd.

2) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -- Phase 2, Project 2B -- Lisa Fennewald, P.E., Horner & Shifrin Inc.

3) Amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances (accessory dwelling units) -- update

4) On-street operation of all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles -- update

5) North Farmington Road Asphalt Coring Project -- engineering services proposal

6) Chapter 100 proposal -- John Mehner, Cape Girardeau Area Magnet

7) Road closure report

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) Additional items -- not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy