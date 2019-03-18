All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 18, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/18/19

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 3/4/2019 Financial affairs n City collector's report (action) n City clerk's and treasurer's reports (action) Action items n Power and Light Committee...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 3/4/2019

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report (action)
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports (action)

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Ameren Services Co. d/b/a Ameren Missouri, relative to purchasing and receiving electric utility services under The Third Revised Wholesale Distribution Service Agreement
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a municipal easement deed from Darla K. Hemmann, trustee of the Robert G. Nitsch Revocable Trust U/T/A dated Jan. 29, 2002, an undivided one-half interest, and Darla K. Hemmann, trustee of the Gladys N. Nitsch Revocable Trust U/T/A dated Jan. 29, 2002, an undivided one-half interest, relative to the Williams Creek Interceptor Sewer Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a utility easement deed and a deed of dedication for Harmony Lane from Stephen J. Wilson

Non-agenda citizen input

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

6:15 p.m., today

Discussion items

1) Request for funding from First Call For Help -- Denise Wimp

2) Use Tax Education and Outreach Strategy -- Emily Colbert, BOLD Marketing

3) Repeal of on-street parking along a portion of North Georgia Street (north of East Main Street) for the addition of a designated left-turn lane

4) On-street parking concerns on Highland Drive

5) Amendments to Chapter 3 of the City Code regarding design-build projects

6) Planning and zoning packet

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car,...
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy