Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/18/19

City hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
6:15 p.m., today
1) Request for funding from First Call For Help -- Denise Wimp
2) Use Tax Education and Outreach Strategy -- Emily Colbert, BOLD Marketing
3) Repeal of on-street parking along a portion of North Georgia Street (north of East Main Street) for the addition of a designated left-turn lane
4) On-street parking concerns on Highland Drive
5) Amendments to Chapter 3 of the City Code regarding design-build projects
6) Planning and zoning packet
