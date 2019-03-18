Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/18/19

Information items

Reports by mayor

Reports by council members

Reports by city attorney

Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

6:15 p.m., today

Discussion items

1) Request for funding from First Call For Help -- Denise Wimp

2) Use Tax Education and Outreach Strategy -- Emily Colbert, BOLD Marketing

3) Repeal of on-street parking along a portion of North Georgia Street (north of East Main Street) for the addition of a designated left-turn lane

4) On-street parking concerns on Highland Drive

5) Amendments to Chapter 3 of the City Code regarding design-build projects

6) Planning and zoning packet