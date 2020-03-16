Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/16/20

6 p.m. today
City Hall
101 Court St.
1) P&Z packet
2) Police Station Building Project -- update
3) Donation plaque at Pavilion No. 5 in City Park -- Park Memorial & Donation Form
4) On-street operation of all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles -- update
5) Amendments to Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances (actions at times of extreme emergencies) -- discussion
6) Amendments to Chapter 45 of the Code of Ordinances (tobacco products) -- discussion
7) Repeal of on-street parking on east side of North Farmington Road between West Main Street and West Washington Street
8) Off-site directional sign (at Welcome to Jackson sign) on Interstate 55 at Exit 102 -- discussion
9) Electric System Coordination Study -- engineering services proposal
10) Substation Circuit Protective Relaying Replacement Project -- engineering services proposal
11) South Farmington Road Electric Line Extension Project (underground design) -- proposal for additional engineering services
12) Discussion of previously tabled items
13) Additional items -- not specified
