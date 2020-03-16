Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/16/20

6 p.m. today

City Hall

101 Court St.

Hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a reptile rescue organization as a home occupation, in an R-2 (single-family residential) District at 2745 Mansfield Place, as submitted by Dru and Tara Reeves.

Hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a temporary mobile office in a C-2 (general commercial) District at 5218 Birk Lane, as submitted by Crader Tire & Retread Service.

Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of all of 402 E. Adams St., from I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-3 (central business) District, as submitted by Gregory K. and Caroline E. Yielding.

Consider a motion approving an increase in expenditures, in the amount of $60,100, under Task Order Authorization No. 19-04, to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Cape Girardeau County, relative to providing dispatch services.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, relative to the use of portions of City Hall for offices.

Consider a resolution of official intent toward the issuance of industrial revenue bonds to finance an industrial development project.

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Tree-Line LLC of Altenburg, Missouri, in the amount of $32,800, relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Project.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Tree-Line LLC, relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Project.

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Robert Boitnott Painting of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $28,820, relative to the Municipal Swimming Pool Painting and Rehabilitation Project.