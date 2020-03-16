All sections
NewsMarch 16, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3/16/20

Public hearings n Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of all of 402 E. Adams St., from I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-3 (central business) District, as submitted by Gregory K. and Caroline E. Yielding...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. today

City Hall

101 Court St.

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of all of 402 E. Adams St., from I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-3 (central business) District, as submitted by Gregory K. and Caroline E. Yielding.
  • Hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a temporary mobile office in a C-2 (general commercial) District at 5218 Birk Lane, as submitted by Crader Tire & Retread Service.
  • Hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a reptile rescue organization as a home occupation, in an R-2 (single-family residential) District at 2745 Mansfield Place, as submitted by Dru and Tara Reeves.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 3/2/20.

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving an increase in expenditures, in the amount of $60,100, under Task Order Authorization No. 19-04, to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Cape Girardeau County, relative to providing dispatch services.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, relative to the use of portions of City Hall for offices.
  • Consider a resolution of official intent toward the issuance of industrial revenue bonds to finance an industrial development project.
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Tree-Line LLC of Altenburg, Missouri, in the amount of $32,800, relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Project.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Tree-Line LLC, relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Project.
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Robert Boitnott Painting of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $28,820, relative to the Municipal Swimming Pool Painting and Rehabilitation Project.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Robert Boitnott Painting, relative to the Municipal Swimming Pool Painting and Rehabilitation Project.

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-04, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $3,740, relative to providing engineering services under the Farmington Road Asphalt Pavement Investigation Project.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance abandoning a sanitary sewer easement at 2122 E. Jackson Blvd., as requested by Saint Francis Medical Center.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of Warren Place Subdivision, Phase 3, as submitted by Warren Place L.C. of Cape Girardeau.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contract for the sale of real estate with Warren Place L.C. for Lot No. 1 of Warren Place Subdivision, Phase 3, relative to the Kimbeland Lift Station Bypass and Upgrade Project.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the rezoning of all of 402 E. Adams St. from I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-3 (central business) District, as submitted by Gregory K. and Caroline E. Yielding.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a temporary mobile office in a C-2 (general commercial) District at 5218 Birk Lane, as submitted by Crader Tire & Retread Service.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a reptile rescue organization as a home occupation in an R-2 (single-family residential) District at 2745 Mansfield Place, as submitted by Dru and Tara Reeves.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) P&Z packet

2) Police Station Building Project -- update

3) Donation plaque at Pavilion No. 5 in City Park -- Park Memorial & Donation Form

4) On-street operation of all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles -- update

5) Amendments to Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances (actions at times of extreme emergencies) -- discussion

6) Amendments to Chapter 45 of the Code of Ordinances (tobacco products) -- discussion

7) Repeal of on-street parking on east side of North Farmington Road between West Main Street and West Washington Street

8) Off-site directional sign (at Welcome to Jackson sign) on Interstate 55 at Exit 102 -- discussion

9) Electric System Coordination Study -- engineering services proposal

10) Substation Circuit Protective Relaying Replacement Project -- engineering services proposal

11) South Farmington Road Electric Line Extension Project (underground design) -- proposal for additional engineering services

12) Discussion of previously tabled items

13) Additional items -- not specified

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

