All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 28, 2025

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3-3-25

The Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting on March 3 will cover agenda adoption, financial approvals, and infrastructure projects. Key topics include industrial park developments, street projects, and parking ordinance amendments.

story image illustation

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, March 3

Adoption of agenda

• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting agenda of Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Financial affairs

• Motion approving the list of bills paid for the previous month.

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

• Motion authorizing the city staff to prepare an application on behalf of the City of Jackson, relative to the revised preliminary plat for the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision.

• Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge to extend the contract time by 54 days, relative to the Jackson North Industrial Park Infrastructure Project.

• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with The Cash-Book Journal, relative to the use of the City of Jackson logo.

Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee

• Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Putz Construction LLC of Millersville to extend the contract time by 60 days, relative to the Park Pavilion No. 2 Replacement Project.

• Motion rejecting the bid received Feb. 11, 2025, relative to the Nine Oaks First Subdivision Lot 47 Sanitary Sewer Lateral Project.

• Bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of an access and drainage easement deed from Rebecca Miller, relative to the East Main Street Sidewalk Improvements Project.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Bill proposing an ordinance amending the “Speed Limit Designations Schedule — Schedule V" by adding designations on Main Street between Union Avenue and Georgia Street.

• Bill proposing an ordinance amending the “Fifteen-Minute, One-Hour, and Two-Hour Parking Limit Schedule — Schedule XVIII", relative to adding a designation at 210 W. Main St.

• Bill proposing an ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Teresa R. Maurer E. Main Subdivision, as submitted by the Teresa Rosette Maurer Revocable Living Trust.

Information items

• Report by mayor

• Reports by board members

• Report by city attorney

• Report by city administrator

• Discussion of future agenda items

Study session discussion items

1) Proposed contract extension with Express Scripts/VPS Rx

2) Request for abandonment of portions of West Madison Street and South Oklahoma Street by Jackson School District

3) Proposed school zone speed limits on Oak Street

4) Financial and Utility Billing Module — request for proposals

5) Power Plant Painting Project — bid tabulation

6) Building Addition and Renovation of Jackson Fire Station No. 1 Project — Change Order No. 3

7) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

8) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Jackson Board of Aldermen
Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 28
Fire destroys second Poplar Bluff vacant structure in three ...
NewsFeb. 28
Sikeston High School students dive into local government at ...
NewsFeb. 28
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-3-25
NewsFeb. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-3-25

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missourian office closes after nosy squirrel causes power failure
NewsFeb. 28
Southeast Missourian office closes after nosy squirrel causes power failure
Police report 3-1-25
NewsFeb. 28
Police report 3-1-25
Vehicle fire extinguished at Cape motel
NewsFeb. 27
Vehicle fire extinguished at Cape motel
Friends, family hold balloon release one year after girl's death
NewsFeb. 27
Friends, family hold balloon release one year after girl's death
Former Cape County coroner's criminal trial set for March 5
NewsFeb. 27
Former Cape County coroner's criminal trial set for March 5
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire
NewsFeb. 27
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire
Roni’s Mac Bar, restaurant known for social media videos, opens Cape Girardeau franchise
NewsFeb. 27
Roni’s Mac Bar, restaurant known for social media videos, opens Cape Girardeau franchise
Police report 2-28-25
NewsFeb. 27
Police report 2-28-25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy