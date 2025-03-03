Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3-3-25

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, March 3
Adoption of agenda
• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.
Approval of minutes
• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting agenda of Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Financial affairs
• Motion approving the list of bills paid for the previous month.
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
• Motion authorizing the city staff to prepare an application on behalf of the City of Jackson, relative to the revised preliminary plat for the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision.
• Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge to extend the contract time by 54 days, relative to the Jackson North Industrial Park Infrastructure Project.
• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with The Cash-Book Journal, relative to the use of the City of Jackson logo.
Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee
• Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Putz Construction LLC of Millersville to extend the contract time by 60 days, relative to the Park Pavilion No. 2 Replacement Project.
• Motion rejecting the bid received Feb. 11, 2025, relative to the Nine Oaks First Subdivision Lot 47 Sanitary Sewer Lateral Project.
• Bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of an access and drainage easement deed from Rebecca Miller, relative to the East Main Street Sidewalk Improvements Project.
• Bill proposing an ordinance amending the “Speed Limit Designations Schedule — Schedule V" by adding designations on Main Street between Union Avenue and Georgia Street.
• Bill proposing an ordinance amending the “Fifteen-Minute, One-Hour, and Two-Hour Parking Limit Schedule — Schedule XVIII", relative to adding a designation at 210 W. Main St.
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Teresa R. Maurer E. Main Subdivision, as submitted by the Teresa Rosette Maurer Revocable Living Trust.
Information items
• Report by mayor
• Reports by board members
• Report by city attorney
• Report by city administrator
• Discussion of future agenda items
Study session discussion items
1) Proposed contract extension with Express Scripts/VPS Rx
2) Request for abandonment of portions of West Madison Street and South Oklahoma Street by Jackson School District
3) Proposed school zone speed limits on Oak Street
4) Financial and Utility Billing Module — request for proposals
5) Power Plant Painting Project — bid tabulation
6) Building Addition and Renovation of Jackson Fire Station No. 1 Project — Change Order No. 3
7) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
8) Additional items (unspecified)
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.