Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3-3-25

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, March 3

Adoption of agenda

• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting agenda of Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Financial affairs

• Motion approving the list of bills paid for the previous month.

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

• Motion authorizing the city staff to prepare an application on behalf of the City of Jackson, relative to the revised preliminary plat for the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision.

• Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge to extend the contract time by 54 days, relative to the Jackson North Industrial Park Infrastructure Project.

• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with The Cash-Book Journal, relative to the use of the City of Jackson logo.

Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee

• Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Putz Construction LLC of Millersville to extend the contract time by 60 days, relative to the Park Pavilion No. 2 Replacement Project.

• Motion rejecting the bid received Feb. 11, 2025, relative to the Nine Oaks First Subdivision Lot 47 Sanitary Sewer Lateral Project.

• Bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of an access and drainage easement deed from Rebecca Miller, relative to the East Main Street Sidewalk Improvements Project.