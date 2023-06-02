Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/6/23

Motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $2,503.50, to SAK Construction, LLC, of O'Fallon, Missouri, relative to the 2022 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program.

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 23-02, in the amount of $6,000.00, to Blakely and Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc., of Chillicothe, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the Instrumentation and Integration Design Work at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 23-03, in the amount of $34,800.00, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering design phase services under the Sunset Drive Bridge Replacement Project.

Motion accepting the proposal of ArcaSearch Missouri LLC, of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, in the amount of $34,787.00, relative to providing services under the City Archive Preservation Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractualagreement with ArcaSearch Missouri LLC, relative to the City Archive Preservation Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance extending the length of a Special Use Permit for two oversized 75 sq. ft. attached signs at 2502 East Jackson Boulevard, as submitted by Aldi, Inc., to commence construction by July 31, 2023 and to complete construction by February 6, 2025.