Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/4/19

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion to amend the 2018 city budget, relative to funds exceeding 2018 appropriations

Consider a resolution in support of a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under the Land and Water Conservation Fund program, relative to the Brookside Park Ball Field development project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance indicating the city's intent to participate in the Show-Me Green sales-tax holiday from April 19 to 25

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing an intergovernmental contractual agreement with Cape Girardeau County, relative to providing capital costs for dispatch services

Street Committee

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Boulder Construction LLC of Cape Girardeau for $40,056, relative to the Russell Heights Cemetery gazebo construction project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Boulder Construction LLC relative to the Russell Heights Cemetery gazebo construction project