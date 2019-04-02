All sections
NewsFebruary 4, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/4/19

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 1/23/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action Items n Power and Light Committee n Consider a motion to amend the 2018 city budget, relative to funds exceeding 2018 appropriations...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 1/23/19

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action Items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion to amend the 2018 city budget, relative to funds exceeding 2018 appropriations
  • Consider a resolution in support of a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under the Land and Water Conservation Fund program, relative to the Brookside Park Ball Field development project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance indicating the city's intent to participate in the Show-Me Green sales-tax holiday from April 19 to 25
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing an intergovernmental contractual agreement with Cape Girardeau County, relative to providing capital costs for dispatch services
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Boulder Construction LLC of Cape Girardeau for $40,056, relative to the Russell Heights Cemetery gazebo construction project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Boulder Construction LLC relative to the Russell Heights Cemetery gazebo construction project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to a road relinquishment agreement for a portion of West Main Street

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

7 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Use Tax Education & Outreach Strategy -- Callie Miller, BOLD Marketing

2) Preliminary design for roundabout project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard -- David Christensen, Cochran Engineering

3) Change Order 3 (final quantities) for the water system facility plan implementation project (Group 1C Mains) -- Lisa Fennewald, Horner & Shifrin

4) Engineering services proposal for the water system facility plan implementation project (Group 2) -- Lisa Fennewald,/ Horner & Shifrin

5) On-street parking concerns on North Georgia Street

6) Discussion of previously tabled items

7) Additional items -- not specified

