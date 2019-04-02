Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/4/19

City hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
7 p.m. today
1) Use Tax Education & Outreach Strategy -- Callie Miller, BOLD Marketing
2) Preliminary design for roundabout project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard -- David Christensen, Cochran Engineering
3) Change Order 3 (final quantities) for the water system facility plan implementation project (Group 1C Mains) -- Lisa Fennewald, Horner & Shifrin
4) Engineering services proposal for the water system facility plan implementation project (Group 2) -- Lisa Fennewald,/ Horner & Shifrin
5) On-street parking concerns on North Georgia Street
6) Discussion of previously tabled items
7) Additional items -- not specified
