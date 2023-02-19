Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/19/23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Motion approving a Proclamation designating the city of Jackson as a Purple Heart City
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) February 8th Planning & Zoning Commission report
2) February 13th Park Board report
3) Insurance Services Office (ISO) Evaluation
4) Fire DepartmentFacilities Evaluation
5) Request for two on-street handicapped parking spaces at 304 Daisy Avenue at St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church
6) Previously tabled items (unspecified)
7) Additional items (unspecified)