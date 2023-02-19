All sections
NewsFebruary 18, 2023
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/19/23
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Monday, Feb. 6. Financial affairs...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Monday, Feb. 6.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the semimonthly bills
  • Motion approving the City Collector's Report
  • Motion approving the City Clerk's and Treasurer's Reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion approving a Proclamation designating the city of Jackson as a Purple Heart City

  • Motion accepting a proposal from SOTO Property Solutions, of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing property management services for the property addressed as 424 Howard Street
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with SOTO Property Solutions, relative to providing property management services for the property addressed as 424 Howard Street

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, March 20, 2023, at 6 p.m., regarding a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding the addition of provisions for comprehensive (including recreational) marijuana dispensaries, cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, testing facilities, transportation/storage facilities, and consumption lounges in specific zoning districts
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 23-05, in the amount of $12,000.00, to Strickland Engineering, LC, of Jackson, relative to providing engineering services under the Missouri Room Renovations Project
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $40,957.56, to Putz Construction, LLC, of Millersville, relative to the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) February 8th Planning & Zoning Commission report

2) February 13th Park Board report

3) Insurance Services Office (ISO) Evaluation

4) Fire DepartmentFacilities Evaluation

5) Request for two on-street handicapped parking spaces at 304 Daisy Avenue at St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church

6) Previously tabled items (unspecified)

7) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
