Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2-18-25

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18

Adoption of agenda

• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Public hearing

• Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation with zoning of 1.08 acres of property on Fraser Ridge in Terrace Above the Greens Subdivision, as submitted by MHRR LLC.

Approval of minutes

• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting agenda of Monday, Feb. 3.

Financial affairs

• Motion approving the city collector's report.

• Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports.

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

• Motion approving the hourly service rates for the year 2025, under an existing contractual agreement with Townsend Tree Service Co. LLC of Muncie, Indiana, relative to the Tree Trimming for Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Clearances Program.

• Bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of guy wire easement deeds from B2VS LLC and Alford Properties LLC, relative to the Roundabout Project at North High Street and Deerwood Drive.

• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Heartland Engineering LLC of Poplar Bluff, relative to providing services under a master agreement for professional engineering/architectural services.

Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee

• Motion approving Change Order No. 6, in the amount of $6,900 to Herzog Excavating & Demolition LLC of Perryville, relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program.

• Motion accepting a park memorial and donation, in the amount of $26,620, from Compton Giving Fund, for improvements to the Street Hockey Rink Project in City Park.