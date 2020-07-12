All sections
NewsDecember 5, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-7-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider the vacation of a portion of the Short Street public right of way in the Southwestern Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision, as requested by Lisa Boyd

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 11/16/20.

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Luke Dry to the Park Board, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2023.
  • Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial and Donation form from Robert and Cynthia Lichtenegger, Trustees of The Robert L. Lichtenegger and Cynthia D. Lichtenegger Revocable Trust dated Nov. 29, 2012, for the donation of 1.44 acres of real estate at Brookside Park

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider the comprehensive rezoning of certain properties in the 2500-2800 blocks of East Jackson Boulevard, the 2500-2700 blocks of Hilltop Drive, and the 1300 and 2800 blocks of Clover Drive, as submitted by the city of Jackson.
  • Consider a motion to reconsider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the vacation of a pubic alley in Weltecke's Addition, as requested by Travis and Jessica King
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the vacation of a public alley in Weltecke's Addition, as requested by Travis and Jessica King
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the vacation of a portion of the Short Street public right of way in the Southwestern Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision, as requested by Lisa Boyd
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed from Richard L. Hartle, for a 0.78 acre tract of land located at 1025 South Farmington Road

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) ) Review of Mayor's priority projects survey

2) Donation of 1.44 acres of land adjacent to Brookside Park -- Park Donation and Memorial Form

3) Discussion of previously tabled items

4) Additional items (unspecified)

