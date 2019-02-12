All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 2, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/2/19

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 11/18/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a motion accepting the proposal of Trident Rescue of Estero, Florida, in the amount of $21,600, and authorizing the purchase of two training classes under the NFPA 1006 Training Services Program...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. today

City Hall

101 Court St.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 11/18/19

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of Trident Rescue of Estero, Florida, in the amount of $21,600, and authorizing the purchase of two training classes under the NFPA 1006 Training Services Program
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of the University of Missouri-Columbia in the amount of $62,900, relative to providing four training classes under the NFPA 1006 Training Services Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the University of Missouri, relative to the NFPA 1006 Training Services Program
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the updated fee schedule for the Jackson Swimming Pool, effective with the 2020 season
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $76,238.75, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the 2019 Asphalt Pavement Rehabilitation Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the Plat of Haynes Estates Third Subdivision, as submitted by Michael K. and Linda J. Haynes
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 29 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to fees for the collection of solid waste

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — presentation

2) MoDOT Bridge Engineering Assistance Program (BEAP) — Bill Robinson, PE, Smith & Company Engineers

3) Police Station Building Project — update

4) Charter city — update

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in head-on crash in New Madrid County
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy