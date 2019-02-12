Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/2/19

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
- Consider a motion approving the updated fee schedule for the Jackson Swimming Pool, effective with the 2020 season
- Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $76,238.75, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the 2019 Asphalt Pavement Rehabilitation Project
- Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the Plat of Haynes Estates Third Subdivision, as submitted by Michael K. and Linda J. Haynes
- Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 29 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to fees for the collection of solid waste
Information items
- Reports by mayor
- Reports by council members
- Reports by city attorney
- Reports by city administrator
- Discussion of future items
Executive session
- Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items
1) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — presentation
2) MoDOT Bridge Engineering Assistance Program (BEAP) — Bill Robinson, PE, Smith & Company Engineers
3) Police Station Building Project — update
4) Charter city — update
5) Discussion of previously tabled items