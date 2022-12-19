Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-19-22

Motion approving Statements of Work Q-31827-1, in the amount of $29,497.61, Q-29531-1, in the amount of $38,500.00, and Q-31707-1, in the amount of $11,588.00, to CivicPlus, LLC, of Manhattan, Kansas, relative to providing services under theWebsite Redesign and Hosting Services Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with CivicPlus, LLC, of Manhattan, Kansas, relative to providing services under a Master Services Agreement for the Website Redesign and Hosting Services Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the establishment of a reserve fund to encourage regional economic development projects or property beneficial to the City of Jackson.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the 2023 City of Jackson Employee Compensation Plan.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the 2023 City of Jackson Annual Budget.

Motion approving the 2023 City of Jackson solid waste, sewer, water, and electric utility service rate schedule.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Ted Clark to the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2023.

Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the Soccer Park Phase 1 Drainage Improvements Project.

Motion amending the Personnel Policies and Procedures for the City of Jackson as set forth in Chapter 51 (Personnel Policies and Procedures) of the Code of Ordinances.

Motion accepting the bid of Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $332,477.00, relative to the Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc., relative to the Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project.