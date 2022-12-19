All sections
NewsDecember 17, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-19-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 2033 West Jackson Boulevard from I-1 (Light Industrial) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by Gerald R. Sewing, Tommy H. Sewing, Brenda J. Hester, Daphne R. Sewing, and Andy R. Sewing, as heirs of Walter M. & Norma Sewing...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda.

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 2033 West Jackson Boulevard from I-1 (Light Industrial) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by Gerald R. Sewing, Tommy H. Sewing, Brenda J. Hester, Daphne R. Sewing, and Andy R. Sewing, as heirs of Walter M. & Norma Sewing.
  • Hearing to consider the proposed 2023 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Monday, Dec. 5.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the semimonthlybills.
  • Motion approving the City Collector's Report.
  • Motion approving the City Clerk's and Treasurer's Reports.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving the 2023 City of Jackson solid waste, sewer, water, and electric utility service rate schedule.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the 2023 City of Jackson Annual Budget.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the 2023 City of Jackson Employee Compensation Plan.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the establishment of a reserve fund to encourage regional economic development projects or property beneficial to the City of Jackson.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with CivicPlus, LLC, of Manhattan, Kansas, relative to providing services under a Master Services Agreement for the Website Redesign and Hosting Services Project.
  • Motion approving Statements of Work Q-31827-1, in the amount of $29,497.61, Q-29531-1, in the amount of $38,500.00, and Q-31707-1, in the amount of $11,588.00, to CivicPlus, LLC, of Manhattan, Kansas, relative to providing services under theWebsite Redesign and Hosting Services Project.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Ted Clark to the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2023.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the Soccer Park Phase 1 Drainage Improvements Project.
  • Motion amending the Personnel Policies and Procedures for the City of Jackson as set forth in Chapter 51 (Personnel Policies and Procedures) of the Code of Ordinances.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $332,477.00, relative to the Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc., relative to the Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the rezoning of the property addressed as 2033 West Jackson Boulevard from I-1 (Light Industrial) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by Gerald R. Sewing, Tommy H. Sewing, Brenda J. Hester, Daphne R. Sewing, and Andy R. Sewing, as heirs of Walter M. & Norma Sewing.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) SEMO Regional Economic Development, Inc. -James Stapleton

2) December 12th Park Board report

3) Greensferry Road Traffic Assessment

4) Previously tabled items (unspecified)

5) Additional items (unspecified))

Local News
