All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 18, 2017

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/18/17

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 12/04/2017 n Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action Items n Power and light committee n Consider a motion approving the 2018 city of Jackson sewer, water and electric utility service rate schedule...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of minutes
  • Minutes of regular meeting of 12/04/2017
  • Financial affairs
  • Monthly bills

Action Items

  • Power and light committee
  • Consider a motion approving the 2018 city of Jackson sewer, water and electric utility service rate schedule
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2018 city of Jackson annual budget
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2018 city of Jackson employee compensation plan
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, relative to the provision of services
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order 2 (final quantities), $19,279, to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge, relative to the 2017 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order 2 (final quantities), $3,365.76, to Parking Lot Maintenance of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, relative to the 2017 Joint Routing and Sealing Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Building Code and the 2015 Edition of the International Residential Code
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Mechanical Code
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Plumbing Code
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Existing Building Code
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Fuel Gas Code
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2014 Edition of the National Electric Code
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 23 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to the Fire Prevention Code
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending certain sections of the Code of Ordinances, relative to the adoption or application of certain international codes
  • Non-agenda citizen input
  • Information items
  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

  • Executive Session
  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Stormwater consultant selection

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

2) Public safety sales tax election ordinance

3) P&Z packet

4) Discussion of previously tabled items

5) Agenda items for 01/08/2018 (Pending board approval)

A) Motion to set the annual Park Day for Saturday, April 28, 2018, beginning at 8 a.m., at Shelter No. 1, in the City Park

B) Motion to set an E-Cycle Electronic Waste Collection Event, for Saturday, June 2, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the City of Jackson Recycling Center

C) Motion to set the annual Clean-Up/Fix-Up Days Program for the week of June 11 through June 15, 2018

D) Ordinance calling for a public-safety sales tax election in the city of Jackson on April 3, 2018

E) Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with HR Green Inc. of Chesterfield, Missouri, relative to providing services under the Master Agreement for Professional Engineering/Architectural Services

6) Additional items -- not specified

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just f...
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy