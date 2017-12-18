Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/18/17

City hall
101 Court St.
1) Stormwater consultant selection
2) Public safety sales tax election ordinance
3) P&Z packet
4) Discussion of previously tabled items
5) Agenda items for 01/08/2018 (Pending board approval)
A) Motion to set the annual Park Day for Saturday, April 28, 2018, beginning at 8 a.m., at Shelter No. 1, in the City Park
B) Motion to set an E-Cycle Electronic Waste Collection Event, for Saturday, June 2, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the City of Jackson Recycling Center
C) Motion to set the annual Clean-Up/Fix-Up Days Program for the week of June 11 through June 15, 2018
D) Ordinance calling for a public-safety sales tax election in the city of Jackson on April 3, 2018
E) Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with HR Green Inc. of Chesterfield, Missouri, relative to providing services under the Master Agreement for Professional Engineering/Architectural Services
6) Additional items -- not specified
