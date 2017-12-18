Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/18/17

City hall

101 Court St.

Minutes of regular meeting of 12/04/2017

Power and light committee

Consider a motion approving the 2018 city of Jackson sewer, water and electric utility service rate schedule

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2018 city of Jackson annual budget

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2018 city of Jackson employee compensation plan

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, relative to the provision of services

Street Committee

Consider a motion approving Change Order 2 (final quantities), $19,279, to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge, relative to the 2017 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program

Consider a motion approving Change Order 2 (final quantities), $3,365.76, to Parking Lot Maintenance of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, relative to the 2017 Joint Routing and Sealing Program

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Building Code and the 2015 Edition of the International Residential Code

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Mechanical Code

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Plumbing Code

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Existing Building Code

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Fuel Gas Code

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance adopting the 2014 Edition of the National Electric Code

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 23 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to the Fire Prevention Code

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending certain sections of the Code of Ordinances, relative to the adoption or application of certain international codes

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

Reports by mayor

Reports by council members

Reports by city attorney