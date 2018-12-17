All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 17, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/17/18

Public hearings n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of 0.44 acres at 4080 S. Old Orchard Road, as submitted by the McKendree Chapel Memorial Association n Hearing to consider the Proposed 2019 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which includes proposed sewer and other utility service rate increases...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of 0.44 acres at 4080 S. Old Orchard Road, as submitted by the McKendree Chapel Memorial Association
  • Hearing to consider the Proposed 2019 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which includes proposed sewer and other utility service rate increases

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 12/3/18

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action Items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving the 2019 City of Jackson sewer, water and electric utility services rate schedule.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2019 City of Jackson Annual Budget
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2019 City of Jackson Employee Compensation Plan
  • Consider a motion accepting the recommendation of the Selection Committee and authorizing the city staff to enter into contract negotiations with Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson, under the design-build method for the Jackson Police Station Building Project
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Power Line Consultants LLC of Farmington, Missouri, in the amount of $121,861, relative to the North High Street Electric Line Relocation Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Power Line Consultants LLC relative to the North High Street Electric Line Relocation Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, relative to a Retail Development Cooperative Employment Agreement
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Jan. 7 to consider an amendment to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding clarification of code wording for text amendments
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Jan. 7 to consider a special-use permit for two attached oversized (84 square feet each) signs in a C-2 (general commercial) District at 2305 E. Jackson Blvd., as submitted by SNL LLC
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Cape Girardeau County, relative to a memorandum of understanding for a retaining wall on West Washington Street
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to a municipal agreement for improvements to U.S. 61
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the final plat of Independence Center Sixth Subdivision, as submitted by Villas of West Park LLC
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Stop Street Designation Schedule -- Schedule VI," by adding a designation on Declaration Drive
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Handicapped Parking Designated Schedule -- Schedule XVII," by adding designations on Parkview Street and the swimming pool parking lot
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau for the abandonment of East Jefferson Street between South Hope Street and South Ohio Street on the campus of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Use tax election ordinance

2) Use tax education and outreach strategy -- Dana Thomas and Callie Miller, BOLD Marketing

3) Brookside Park Ballfield Project -- park donation and memorial form

4) P&Z packet

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

6) Additional items -- not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy