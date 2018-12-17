Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/17/18

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Hearing to consider the Proposed 2019 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which includes proposed sewer and other utility service rate increases

Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of 0.44 acres at 4080 S. Old Orchard Road, as submitted by the McKendree Chapel Memorial Association

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion approving the 2019 City of Jackson sewer, water and electric utility services rate schedule.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2019 City of Jackson Annual Budget

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2019 City of Jackson Employee Compensation Plan

Consider a motion accepting the recommendation of the Selection Committee and authorizing the city staff to enter into contract negotiations with Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson, under the design-build method for the Jackson Police Station Building Project

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Power Line Consultants LLC of Farmington, Missouri, in the amount of $121,861, relative to the North High Street Electric Line Relocation Project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Power Line Consultants LLC relative to the North High Street Electric Line Relocation Project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, relative to a Retail Development Cooperative Employment Agreement

Street Committee

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Jan. 7 to consider an amendment to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding clarification of code wording for text amendments

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Jan. 7 to consider a special-use permit for two attached oversized (84 square feet each) signs in a C-2 (general commercial) District at 2305 E. Jackson Blvd., as submitted by SNL LLC

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Cape Girardeau County, relative to a memorandum of understanding for a retaining wall on West Washington Street

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to a municipal agreement for improvements to U.S. 61

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the final plat of Independence Center Sixth Subdivision, as submitted by Villas of West Park LLC

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Stop Street Designation Schedule -- Schedule VI," by adding a designation on Declaration Drive

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Handicapped Parking Designated Schedule -- Schedule XVII," by adding designations on Parkview Street and the swimming pool parking lot