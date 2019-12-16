Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/16/19

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Jan. 6 to consider a special-use permit request for a temporary mobile medical office, in a C-2 (general commercial) district, at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd., as submitted by Saint Francis Medical Center

Consider a motion accepting the Jackson City-Wide Bridge Plan, as prepared by Smith & Company Engineers of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, under the Missouri Department of Transportation's Bridge Engineering Assistance Program

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $189,994, relative to the South Old Orchard Road Water System Interconnection Project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Jokerst Inc., relative to the South Old Orchard Road Water System Interconnection Project

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Metro-Ag Waste Injection Systems Inc. of Breese, Illinois, in the amount of 0.069 cents per gallon, relative to the 2020 Biosolids Disposal Program

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Metro-Ag Waste Injection Systems Inc., relative to the 2020 Biosolids Disposal Program